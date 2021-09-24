A prominent Idaho lobbyist would periodically prompt a gut-level cringe when describing the Gem State as “a peach.”
“Idaho is a succulent, delicious peach,” the lobbyist would say, “I don’t want anyone coming in to take away a portion of my peach.”
That lobbyist was a good friend, patriot and otherwise great American. Which is why the perspective expressed was even more “cringe-worthy.” Unfortunately, it is a perspective that explains a large portion, if not a majority, of legislative policy making. Consider a few examples:
Tailpipe standards: Idaho cars don’t have to meet California’s vehicle exhaust standards. A legislative proposal to make the “California standard” apply in Idaho was estimated by the Congressional Research Service to jack up prices on new cars by over $2,000.
In hearings on the proposal, the National Clean Air Coalition, the unified environmental groups supporting a stronger Clean Air Act, was asked their position. Their answer: “We wouldn’t oppose it, but it isn’t our proposal.” It turned out the “promoter” was the metals conglomerate supplying the platinum and rhodium needed to re-tool catalytic converters for higher standards.
Underground oil tanks: Big oil originally opposed the Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) law that required buried petroleum tanks be insured against groundwater contamination. The original bill required a $5 million policy, which would cover 99.97 percent of all spills. Big oil fought to get the requirement down to a $1 million policy, covering 99.7 percent of spills.
Why oppose a mere 0.27 percent coverage? Because big companies can “self-insure” for million-dollar policies, but many sole proprietor service stations couldn’t. The insurance requirement, and the physical upgrades needed to get insurance, would eventually shut down one-half of all service stations in rural Idaho ... most of them independents who were competitors of the national oil chains.
Halon: The leading American manufacturer of chlorinated fluorocarbons (CFCs) questioned the science around “holes in the ozone layer” for years. Then a bill implementing the Montreal Protocol on Ozone-Depleting Chemicals was drafted, and the company stopped lobbying against it and signed on.
Why? The bill immediately banned CFCs but delayed the ban on “halon gas” for several years. It turns out the CFC producer also had a dominating lock on the halon market and calculated huge profits during those years where halon would be the only replacement for banned CFCs.
Public school re-opening: Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown of public schools, small entrepreneurs would develop curricula, lesson plans and textbooks for homeschoolers and private schooling cooperatives. For this they would earn a modest living. But when the market expanded tenfold during the shutdowns, many of these vendors became million-dollar enterprises overnight.
With public schools returning to in-person classes, these new millionaires see their windfalls slipping away. So, in legislatures across America, there’s a new lobby pretending to be for school choice, then doing nothing but maligning public schools, broad brushing them as hotbeds of Marxist doctrine and supporting efforts to cut their funding.
The calculation goes this way: If public schools appear beyond saving, parents will see no choice but to continue the gravy-train that has made these private and homeschool vendors rich.
When a public-interest group claims to be “pro-school choice” but is actively sabotaging parent’s choices, hidden motives are definitely at play. And when they decry “crony capitalism” and then push the legislature to advance their own profitability, the hypocrisy gets rank. The politically ambitious board members governing such groups need to be held accountable.
Just claiming to support “freedom” doesn’t excuse a lobbyist perverting government power in the not-so-noble pursuit of securing a client’s precious “peach.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce, and humanities education.