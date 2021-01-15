As the chairman of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, I and the Fort Hall Business Council are very pleased with the Supreme Court ruling of the United States did not find any merit to FMC’s appeal and that FMC is finally required to honor its agreement to comply with Tribal jurisdiction. This is a huge win for our Tribe and all of Indian Country.
This week, the United States Supreme Court rejected FMC Corporation’s final appeal to contest the jurisdiction of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to regulate FMC’s storage of 22 million tons of hazardous waste on the Fort Hall Reservation at the Eastern Michaud Superfund waste site. The Supreme Court’s order affirmed the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals requiring FMC to honor its agreement to pay the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes $1.5 million a year for a permit fee to store waste within the Fort Hall Reservation.
In a snapshot
In 1998, FMC voluntarily agreed to pay the permit fee but after four years in 2002 FMC closed business operations the company refused to honor its agreement even though its hazardous waste remained within the Reservation. In 2005, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes filed suit in the Idaho Federal District Court to force FMC to honor its agreement to pay the permit fee. Since then, tribal and federal courts have consistently ruled FMC is required to honor its agreement with the Tribes. FMC appealed every court ruling requiring it to pay the Tribes. Now, almost 20 years later, there are no more appeals available to FMC and the federal court’s judgment upholding Tribal jurisdiction over FMC is final and binding.
Agreement
Over 20 years ago, FMC made an agreement with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. In exchange for storing a massive amount of radioactive, carcinogenic and highly toxic waste — 22 million tons of it — within the boundaries of the Tribes’ Reservation, FMC agreed in writing that it would compensate the Tribes for the associated risks to tribal land, health, welfare and cultural practices by paying $1.5 million in permitting fees annually.
After closing business operations in Pocatello, FMC reneged on that written agreement. But rather than attempting to renegotiate that agreement, FMC steadfastly refused to uphold its end of the bargain, seeking instead to enlist the help of the federal judiciary in nullifying it. When confronted with its own creation of one of the most volatile and hazardous waste sites in the country, FMC consented to Tribal jurisdiction over land use permitting, and then negotiated with the Tribes for a reasonable annual fee that the Tribes would use to manage and mitigate the risks associated with that waste. When FMC sought to break that arrangement unilaterally, the tribal court enforced the agreement according to its terms, exercising the jurisdiction to which FMC had consented.
Since 2006, Tribal and Federal Court decisions consistently affirmed the Tribes’ jurisdiction in light of FMC’s express agreement and the extraordinary threat posed by the toxic waste that FMC is storing on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Tribal history and FMC
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are a federally recognized Indian tribe. Under the terms of the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868, the Tribes today have sovereign authority over the Fort Hall Reservation.
The Reservation spans 840 square miles in Southeast Idaho, and 97 percent of it is tribal land or land held in trust by the United States. The Portneuf River flows through the Reservation, and the Tribes and Pocatello and Chubbuck community members rely on the river, and the Fort Hall Bottoms along its northern bank, for subsistence fishing, hunting and gathering.
The area is also vital to the Tribes’ historical cultural practices, including the annual Sundance held every July. For over 50 years, from 1949 until 2001, FMC owned and operated an elemental phosphorus production plant — the largest in the world. Virtually all of the plant site is on fee land owned by FMC on the Reservation. During its operational years, FMC obtained or mined raw materials for its plant from tribal and allottee lands on the Reservation. And for that entire period, FMC used its fee lands as a dumpsite for its phosphorus production wastes.
Hazardous waste
Today, although the surface of FMC’s site may appear tranquil in photographs, that is an illusion: There is over 22 million tons of hazardous, toxic waste contaminates at FMC’s site. The waste is radioactive, carcinogenic and poisonous. And the rolling hills on which it sits are perched above the Portneuf River and the Fort Hall Bottoms. The majority of the waste sits in storage ponds that continue to generate lethal amounts of phosphine gas that accumulate beneath the pond covers, which is both acutely and chronically dangerous to people in the area or downwind. At certain quantities, a few breaths can render a person unable to walk or talk and can result in extreme harm or eventual death. Phosphine gas also burns spontaneously on contact with air, and at higher concentrations, it will explode.
On numerous occasions in the last decade, dangerous levels of gas have escaped from the ponds. Some of the ponds are lined to prevent waste from seeping into the soil and contaminating the groundwater, but others are not. In addition, millions of tons of loose soil, groundwater and rocky “slag” are contaminated with elemental phosphorus, arsenic and gamma radiation. Like its gaseous cousin, elemental phosphorus is highly toxic by ingestion, inhalation and skin absorption. Id. at 37a. It also is likely to cause skin burns upon contact and will spontaneously burst into flames when exposed to the air. One witness testified that he saw ducks spontaneously ignite as they took off from FMC’s phosphorous containment ponds. Levels of elemental phosphorus contamination on this site exist at a scale unprecedented anywhere in the United States. This elemental phosphorus, along with arsenic, is continuously flowing in the groundwater from FMC’s land through seeps and springs directly into the Portneuf River and Fort Hall Bottoms.
That is not all. Somewhere between 21 and 30 railroad tanker cars are buried on the property. FMC used those rail cars to transport hazardous phosphorus sludge. Because FMC found it too dangerous for its employees to clean the cars for reuse, FMC simply buried the tankers without cleaning them. No one knows how corroded these tankers are, and it is possible that they either have or will corrode to the point of leakage because of the waste inside. There is no lining underneath the tanker cars and no cap above them. Unfortunately, the current management plan for this toxic waste calls for it to remain on the Reservation indefinitely.
FMC is a Superfund site
In 1990, the Environmental Protection Agency listed FMC’s site as a Superfund site, marking it as one “of the nation’s worst hazardous waste sites.” That designation triggered a series of events under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). That initiated EPA’s process of formulating a “Record of Decision,” or formal documentation of the hazards on the site and plan for mitigating the dangers posed by the waste. EPA did not finalize its initial Record of Decision for the FMC site until 1998.
In the meantime, EPA charged FMC with violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). That lawsuit alleged that FMC violated federal regulations concerning the disposal of solid and hazardous waste. FMC sought to avoid litigation and began negotiations with the EPA over the terms of a possible Consent Decree that would settle the RCRA suit. Though not a formal party, the Tribes participated in the negotiations. The proposed resolution required construction of a treatment facility and additional waste storage ponds on FMC’s fee land on the Reservation. As a condition to obtaining the Consent Decree, the EPA required FMC to obtain relevant permits from the Tribes. This condition was a major factor in FMC reaching an agreement with the EPA.
Land use policy ordinance and federal court decisions
In July 1997, negotiations between the Tribes and FMC regarding the permits began. The “relevant permits” were set out in the Tribes’ Land Use Policy Ordinance, which required a construction permit for the treatment facility and storage ponds and a use permit for storage of the hazardous waste. In the course of those negotiations, FMC’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel wrote a letter to the Tribes stating, “in connection with the land use permit, we did agree that we would consent to tribal jurisdiction in that area.”
Thereafter the Tribes and FMC negotiated an agreement under which FMC agreed to a one-time fee of $1 million and an annual use permit fee of $1.5 million to cover FMC’s storage of its hazardous waste on the Reservation. Under the terms of the agreement, memorialized in a series of letters between FMC and the Tribes, the $1.5 million annual fee would continue “even if FMC capped and closed the eleven hazardous waste ponds that were subject to the RCRA Consent Decree.” FMC never attempted to negotiate any modifications to set an end date for the use fee or condition the fee on the operational status of FMC’s plant.
FMC paid the agreed-upon $1.5 million without issue from 1998 until 2001. In December 2001, FMC ceased all active phosphorous processing operations at the site. When the $1.5 million use permit fee came due in 2002, FMC refused to pay it. The Tribes then filed a motion in federal court seeking enforcement of the fee in the RCRA Consent Decree action. The district court granted that motion, finding that “the only reasonable interpretation of the Consent Decree is that it requires FMC to apply for those permits that the Tribes had specifically identified as being required.”
After that ruling, FMC began the process of contesting its obligation to pay in tribal forums and the federal courts. Ultimately, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Tribes’ regulatory jurisdiction over FMC, and the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court affirmed that decision.
This column was written by Devon Boyer on behalf of the Fort Hall Business Council.