When I was first married, I had an old friend who invited my wife and me to have dinner at their apartment. Marriage causes you to give up your old slacker “single” ways, to become more mature, dining and pontificating about the future as a married couple. There is something significantly developing in your immature life when you are out in the evening, with your loving wife, meeting their loving wife.
Thus it was when we found ourselves in their small apartment, tasting the fledgling attempt of his new wife to conjure up an edible offering. We were sitting at a table with our backs to the wall. They were across the table with their backs to the small bar and the kitchen behind so they could easily reach back if we needed seconds. My wife and I could see what was going on in the kitchen behind them while they only looked at us.
In the middle of the meal their very large cat jumped up on the bar and began to lick the butter out of the butter dish. Then it turned and started eating out of the casserole dish. It was proudly sampling everything. I didn’t know how to calmly point out this outrageous feline behavior. Finally, I just pointed to the bar behind them and said, “Uh, the cat …”
They turned around simultaneously, but the cat, with its heightened animal senses, figured something was up and had jumped down before they could see anything amiss. My friend, thinking I was still hungry, got the casserole dish and handed it to me.
“No thanks, I’m almost bursting.”
They turned back around and the cat jumped back up, and for the remainder of the time that we were there, enjoyed the meal with us.
There are many times when things are going on around us that we seem to just miss, but it is occurring, nevertheless. The cat is licking the butter, but we don’t know it.
The coronavirus is doing that to our society and yet we are missing some of its most significant non-medical impacts.
I am concerned about many of the things that the virus is doing to our Constitutional Rights and the fabric of our culture. All these things have been analyzed to distraction, even near death. I won’t talk about those now, but, let me add one more that, so far, I haven’t seen much discussion.
It’s the unsettling, subtle urging from the state government to rat out our neighbors. It seems to be a practice lifted right from the books of Nazi Germany. Germany used this tactic strategically and efficiently to control the population. “Yes mine Fuhrer!” Everyone was cunningly spying on everyone else.
We have been encouraged to use this time to help others, to serve and to save. But at the same time, we are given a hotline in which to deviously inform on those who haven’t appropriately given a list of their Jewish neighbors or someone who hasn’t firmly closed an establishment.
We are lauded to tattle on those who aren’t living on as high a plane as we are. We are not learning to love our neighbor, but to betray them. Is that the kind of society we want? Is that the kind of society we want to live under?
That is the kind of behavior “they” are now encouraging, will it eventually end with the virus, or will they see it as an additional way to control the populous long term?
Shame on them. Shame on them. At every level they are adding contrary pork to their human stimulus packages and stern edicts.
Maybe I’m wrong, and I hope that I am. But I’ll be vigilant to see if any of our state leaders start growing those apostrophe looking mustaches. And, I’ll continue to watch the cat eat the butter; am I the only one concerned?
This column was written by state Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom.