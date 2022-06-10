Let’s begin by saying thank you to all Republican candidates who put their hats in the ring to serve our great state. It is not easy to run for elected office, especially in a primary where friends and colleagues campaign against one another. However, in the end, we agree on nearly 80 percent of the issues, and we come out as a better, more united party by discussing the 20 percent of ideas in which we disagree. Whether your candidate won or lost, you participated in our most cherished American institution by voting, and we appreciate those efforts.
2022 was a banner year for Republicans with some of the highest primary turnout since 1994. Now is not the time to rest on our laurels as it’s imperative for us to regroup against the Democrats with our strong slate of Republican nominees at the statewide, legislative, and local levels. Our diverse group of candidates have proven track records and offer fresh ideas to the Republican voters of Idaho.
With the primary behind us, the time to unite as one Republican Party is now! We must be able to let cooler heads prevail, move forward together, and not drag our disagreements with us. Now is the time to unite and celebrate our shared conservative values that help us Keep Idaho Red. I encourage every Republican to reach out to your local, legislative, and statewide nominees and communicate your ideas on keeping Idaho the gem of our nation. Even with those who we may disagree with, candidates and elected officials need the input from their community. By communicating with them, they can learn about all of the unique perspectives that you, the voter, believe in.
The importance of unity, especially now with Democrats trying to target our gem state, is paramount. Idaho Democrats are staffing up and making historic investments to turn Idaho into the next Colorado or Nevada. For instance, in Ada County, the Boise Mayor is seeking to raise taxes to pay for socialist pet-projects. This comes at a time when Idahoans are feeling the pinch of high inflation, a shortage of baby formula, overseas instability, and soaring gas prices. Idaho Republicans continue to lead the way by putting money back in taxpayers' pockets, cutting red tape, and protecting our constitutional values of limited government and individual liberties. Our slate of incredible candidates will continue to push back against these radical Democrats!
Our long term success is incumbent upon us setting our differences aside as Republicans and uniting against Democrats to protect our cherished values of faith, family and freedom right here in Idaho. In ten years, we don't want to look back and wonder what happened. There are great people in Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico, but after a few election cycles, the values those states were founded on have fundamentally disappeared and ushered in a new wave of radical socialist Democrats running their government. We won’t let that happen to Idaho!
We want to leave this beautiful state better than we found it for our children and grandchildren. Whether this was your first ballot cast or your 30th ballot in Idaho, thank you for voting Republican and thank you for voting to protect our conservative values. Please continue engaging in our big tent party. From the Idaho Republican Convention in Twin Falls, Idaho, in July, to county GOP picnics, and the myriad of other opportunities in your community, there are plenty of ways to engage with fellow Republicans and candidates as we get closer to November. Join us along with the hundreds of thousands of Idahoans statewide in keeping Idaho Red this November!
Tyler Kelly is the executive director of the Idaho Republican Party.