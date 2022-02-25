The drums of war have, tragically, been loud this week. As the world had feared, in the dim light of dawn on Thursday Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine.
People are dying in the fighting there as I write this. The dying will still be going on there as you read this.
And it may go on long after the probably short Russia-Ukraine war is over. That’s because Russia boldly announced, shortly before the invasion, that it would imprison and even possibly execute Ukrainians it considers “war criminals.” Those, apparently, are Ukrainians who are now and who have for years been resisting Russia’s attempts to seize Ukraine.
So, what really is the goal for Putin’s conquest of Ukraine? He has said publicly that he wants a Russia-friendly puppet government in Ukraine.
There is little doubt he will get that soon. What’s in doubt is whether he will stop there.
Putin wants to make Russia great again, a retired Army general and former National Security Advisor to then-president Donald Trump told CBS Thursday. If the general is correct, that would require restoring many Eastern European countries to Russian influence.
However, in the 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, most of those countries have joined NATO and are American allies. From the Balkans to the Baltic lies a solid block of NATO-member countries once controlled by Russia. Only Belarus and portions of Moldova and Georgia are controlled by Russia.
During the last year of the George W. Bush administration, Putin got away with invading the Black Sea country of Georgia. He invaded eastern Ukraine in 2014 during the Obama administration.
The de-facto dictator of Russia got off then with only mild economic sanctions. Despite threatened new sanctions, Putin apparently calculated that he had more to gain than to lose by waging the current war.
Economic pain is not a personal threat to Putin. He tells Russians he’s middle class, that his net worth is only $500,000. In fact, by extorting the richest of the rich in Russia he’s become a multi-billionaire.
By some estimates he’s the richest man in the world. With over $70 billion in secret Swiss bank accounts, he’s said to be worth over $200 billion.
Evidence of that lies in his $1.4 billion, 175-acre sea-view estate on the Black Sea. Putin’s mansion there sprawls over more than 4 acres and includes an amphitheater, a casino, a night club, an ice rink the same size as the one the Anaheim Ducks play on, plus Putin’s personal winery.
The “guest” house covers well over a half-acre. That’s bigger than the average Pocatello supermarket.
Russia had staged over 190,000 soldiers around Ukraine before this invasion, according to American intelligence. To put that in perspective, it’s far more troops than the U.S. and its NATO allies ever had at one time in the entire country of Afghanistan.
A good way to win a battle is to concentrate overwhelming force on a small concentration of an enemy. Russia was well positioned to do just that. Ukraine, meanwhile, had to defend its entire lengthy frontier.
Russia also has a far better equipped military. Its air force and missile systems are particularly potent. In the early hours of the fighting, those elements wiped out much of Ukraine’s communications capability.
Putin’s invasion is a clear demonstration of how might may not make things right, but it does let a country get away with terrible crimes. A massive military is a tempting tool just waiting to be used by a psychopath like Putin.
Americans have the luxury of being far from this war. It should be no surprise that three out of four of us want little or nothing at all to do with it.
Europe is heavily dependent on Russia for oil and natural gas. Sentiment there is also to leave Ukraine to Russia.
Based on Putin’s past behavior, getting what he wants out of this crime won’t satisfy him. Rather, it will encourage him. The question now is where, when and how will he strike next?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.