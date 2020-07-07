People have been fighting the war for civil and human rights in America since well before 1776.
America’s early abolitionists campaigned against slavery long before our constitution was ratified, and failed in their efforts. Later, the shameful treatment of native Americans was given the romantic name of Manifest Destiny, as the mostly-white “true” Americans seized native land and wiped out tribal communities with the weapons of inevitability, gunpowder and disease.
Today we look back on our history not with shame, but a shrug. Some see it as nothing more than the strong inevitably defeating the weak. Darwin with a gun. Other’s see it as an endorsement by God of our clearly immoral acts — as if He condoned a temporary but necessary evil to achieve the long-term divine goal of becoming a good Christian nation.
But now there’s George Floyd and “I can’t breathe” and mostly peaceful marches combined with occasionally violent riots. These days our nation is struggling to reconcile how far down the dark road we’ve collectively traveled during the last 250 years or so, while collectively choosing to ignore the suffering imposed on all those darker-skinned “others” by virtue of our heavily-whitewashed history.
Today we are facing two questions — where do we go from here, and to what extent do we raise our national mea culpas to the victims of our often-immoral past?
Some say it’s enough to acknowledge our faults, and move on. We’re sorry we did it and we promise not to do it anymore, and perhaps we’ll even change the way we require police to respond to public health calls so our men and women in blue can spend more time dealing with actual criminals, which is what we want them to be doing anyway.
But others say it’s not enough to park our true history behind a brick wall covered with No Trespassing signs, and that we should go out of our way to repudiate the parts of our past where we clearly did not live up to the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, or even the Pledge of Allegiance. They say we must be clear about acknowledging our national sins. Lest we forget and do it again.
Religion also has a role to play in this cultural catharsis — a big one. Sexism, slavery, and racial inferiority have been part of the world’s fabric of faith for centuries, with both priests and prophets declaring such teachings to be God-inspired from the Old Testament to the 21st century.
Yes, we have moved past many of our early religious failings, which is to our credit. And yet I think that the simple of act of moving on does not fully absolve us of culpability. Are we not obligated today to repudiate the sins of our various faiths’ past with the same level of ferocity as was displayed by those past believers who so busily railed against the perceived sins of homosexuals, the dark-skinned, and the occasional uppity woman?
We face the same question religiously that we do civilly: do we just turn the page and move on? Or do we take a moment, perhaps a long moment, to say that what was done in the past was wrong, and acknowledge the pain caused to those caught in the crosshairs of both civil and religious institutions — and only after leaving no room for further misunderstanding or tacit approval of the past, can we effectively move towards the future?
Personally, I wouldn’t mind high school students learning a version of American history more closely aligned to our actual history: that America is a land of lofty ideas that have inspired both our nation and the world, and yet we have found those ideas difficult to implement through our history.
I don’t think students would be harmed with the knowledge of how America in the past freely exploited the poor and dispossessed in pursuit of the riches many of us enjoy today, and how in some ways that exploitation continues today to push down on the necks of the heirs of the other America, the one that hears the nation’s simple and beautiful promises, while watching those promises fall so cruelly and consistently short of the mark.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist who lives in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on Facebook at Chris Huston-Finding My Way, and at www.chrishustonauthor.com.