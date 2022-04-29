Every once in a rare while, something comes along that prompts a can't-help-yourself, laugh-out-loud moment. This week I've enjoyed an entire series of these courtesy of Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform Twitter. Mr. Musk said that he intends to make Twitter a private company with an improved focus on free speech and balanced moderation.
For the record, I'm agnostic on whether or not Mr. Musk will succeed. I know that Musk is a brilliant and innovative businessman with an enviable track record. I also know that he's unpredictable and occasionally lacks the emotional self-control to avoid, say, causing the stock price of one of his own companies to plummet after some ill-considered public musings. Two hundred and eight character manifestos, as it turns out, are not for everyone.
I question why a bright guy like Musk wants to have anything to do with running a social media empire that seems to be mostly a gigantic pain in the butt. It seems to me that even Musk, with great successes in SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company, has acquired an unprofitable company, mired in controversy, and that his prospects for changing any of these shortcomings are less than great.
But if anyone can turn Twitter around, it just might be Mr. Musk. Especially if the reaction to his mere acquisition of Twitter says anything. The reverberations have been revealing — and not in a way that casts the left in any flattering light.
If you needed one last tidbit of information to convince you that Big Tech in this country is highly susceptible to influence from the left, just observe the wailing and gnashing of teeth, and the run on safe-spaces, that have occurred in response to Musk acquiring Twitter.
My favorite of all the triggered stories is that of Vijaya Gadde. Ms Gadde, an attorney, is Twitter's chief executive in charge of trust, safety, legal and public policy functions.
Ms. Gadde was the Twitter executive in charge of, among other things, kicking then President Donald Trump from Twitter and censoring The New York Post from Twitter for an accurate story about Hunter Biden's laptop that broke in the weeks leading up to his father's victory in the 2020 presidential campaign. She is reputed to have cried during a meeting that she called with Twitter staff just after Musk acquired the platform.
No less than Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has publicly admitted that banning The New York Post over accurate reporting was a mistake. Dorsey also seems to be open to the idea that Musk may be able to restore Twitter to some semblance of balance in the area of free speech.
Twitter may not be subject to First Amendment guarantees, but when government officials, or agents acting on their behalf, can get companies, like Twitter, to eliminate speech that they don't like, it's a matter of concern to everyone. The only difference between left and right, on this point, is timing. If it's not you and your crowd now, it will be sometime down the road.
But all of this news, arguably very good news, has triggered Ms. Gadde and many of her friends in tech and in the media.
Gadde seems to have remarkably thin skin for someone who enjoys the title of “Twitter's conscience” and has been glowingly profiled as the woman behind “Twitter Going Full Resistance.” To me, this, all by itself, tells the story of how Big Tech and their progressive allies in the media are sufficiently blinded by a combination of arrogance, bias and an inability to consider points of view they consider “wrong,” that they are incapable of fairly moderating conversations in a public square.
Given the lay of the land, at least the bar for Musk is low. He has that going for him. But I've seen this play out before — at Idaho State University. It's very possible for even a low bar for success to be too high. We'll just have to wait and see.
My absolute favorite part about the Twitter-Musk fandango is the manner in which it has prompted many progressives to self-cancel and leave Twitter before Musk has instituted a single change. I think that the reason that many of the left are panicked by Musk's acquisition of Twitter is because it comes at a time when progressive institutions — wokeness, cancel-culture and the left's overwhelming grip on the media — are under scrutiny. Even, perhaps, beginning to wane. I'd panic, too, if I were them.
The signs are out there.
In Ohio, Oberlin College, a private institution, recently lost, and then lost on appeal (3-0), a $31 million libel judgment to Gibson's Bakery, a local business. This case involved the classic woke playbook of ignoring the facts: shoplifting by three Oberlin students (who admitted to not only the shoplifting, but to assault of a Gibson's employee), in favor of a woke, alternative narrative that the court found to be without merit.
Administrators at Oberlin, while aware of the facts of the case, strongly implied in a series of conversations and tangible actions, such as suspending business with the bakery and encouraging a student boycott, that the employees of Gibson's had racially profiled the students who'd shoplifted. When the bakery sued over libel and breach of contract, Oberlin adopted a scorched-earth defensive strategy — even to the point of contemplating going after some of their own faculty who were defending, rightfully, the bakery.
Eight figures is a steep price to pay for Oberlin. The school's former dean, Meredith Raimondo, and former attorney, Donica Thomas Varner, displayed arrogance, bias and an inability to consider points of view that run counter to woke ideology — behavior that is now costing Oberlin big.
Oberlin, by the way, has a very interesting history of losing Title IX lawsuits as well. They are apparently the woke gang who can't shoot straight. Or even ride a horse.
If Gadde, Raimondo and others of their ilk think that the whole world is against them now, I'd really hate to be in their shoes come November. About that time I expect that a lot of wokesters are going to be looking for any safe-spaces they can find as another reality, an election, sinks their agenda like a lead balloon on Jupiter.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His commentary may be found on Substack (martinhackworth.substack.com) and his video blog, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and youtube.com/channel/UC6C9D1ueAe_7HB55uhdPDhg.