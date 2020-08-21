The Democratic National Convention had some high points, including perhaps the best speech Joe Biden has ever given in his 50-year political career.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received and accepted the nomination for president and vice president, Harris making history as the first black woman, with Indian heritage as well, to be nominated by a major American political party. She included in her acceptance speech a reference to another “virus,” that of racism, a curse still with us.
One revelation was the virtual convention itself, a change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike raucous conventions of the past with speeches, balloons, confetti and the inevitable skirmish, this one was done with candidates speaking to empty houses and a camera that can probe and read the speaker’s mind. If something was lost with the grandstand moments and bitter rivalries of conventions past (remember Jimmy Carter and Ted Kennedy or Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford vying for the nomination?), something was gained by the intimacy of a candidate speaking quietly and directly to the television audience.
The roll call was effective with 50 states and five inhabited territories represented by local citizens in their home environment. It was particularly poignant when the parents of Matthew Shepard in Wyoming nominated Joe Biden. Their gay son was murdered by two homophobic men who hung his still-breathing body on a fence. There was praise for Biden and Harris and many expected criticisms of President Donald Trump, including Bernie Sanders who quipped, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump played golf.” The real surprise, however, was a rare attack by a former president, Barack Obama, on the current one, Trump.
It was assumed that Barack Obama would praise his former vice president, Joe Biden. Usually, ex-presidents refrain from criticizing a sitting president, particularly when the incumbent is running for reelection. If the heartfelt speech by former first lady, Michelle Obama, warning a second term for President Trump was bad for the country, Barack Obama, in measured but forceful tones, went further, suggesting President Trump was a threat to democracy itself. Obama assessed Trump as a man who never “grew into the job because he can’t” and that Trump never took the office seriously except to benefit himself.
These are serious charges.
If you are in the Republican camp or a member of QAnon who believes President Trump is crusader against pedophiles and cannibals hiding in the government, then perhaps Barack Obama’s speech sounded over the top. It is true, however, that democracies in the past have been undermined and destroyed by authoritarian rulers.
On the final night, Joe Biden, a speaker known for occasional missteps, had to assure the American people he was ready to be president during a national crisis.
His address was a mixture of politics and the personal, since Biden has suffered tragic losses. His first wife and daughter died in a car crash and his son, Beau, to brain cancer. The theme of Biden’s speech, including references to Franklin Roosevelt facing daunting challenges when inaugurated in 1932, was that America has to again overcome huge obstacles and turn the darkness into light. Here is a sample of Biden’s speech.
"We can choose the path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, and more divided. A path of shadow and suspicion," Biden said. "Or we can choose a different path, and together, take this chance to heal, to be reborn, to unite. A path of hope and light."
Joe Biden did attack President Trump but never by name.
“Easily the best and most affecting speech Biden has ever delivered,” historian Michael Beschloss said on Twitter.
The convention served the Democrats well with their speakers and candidates. It will be interesting to see how well the upcoming Republican National Convention handles the same virtual presentation. Conventions tend to preach to the choir, but it is the voters watching that truly matter.
We will see on Election Day.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.