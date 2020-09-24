I've been spending time with friends lately discussing what is, to all of us anyway, an important theme: Life's short, then you're dead a long time. As far as I'm concerned, those are the only words to live by. It's been my mantra since I was old enough to know what a mantra was.
None of us are around forever, and few of us know how much time we have left. That circumstance suggests using time wisely. To me that means prioritizing family, friends, fun and doing my best to be a productive member of society. It also means avoiding other people's BS as much as possible.
I'm not alone here. Most of the people I've met in my time are decent souls who aren't out to cause any more trouble than they might occasionally have to. For reasons that astound me, in a good way, most people of my acquaintance are generally upstanding, industrious, self-reliant and responsible. Whatever disagreements we may have regarding politics, religion or any other divisive issue pales in comparison to our shared values.
To be sure, there are certainly people out there who are few of, or none of, these things — but I don't think that they are close to a majority anywhere.
You sure wouldn't know that from paying attention to much of the media, though. We are on the cusp of civil war, according to cable TV news and some major newspapers. The evidence for this uprising being a small number of agitators in the wings who are supposed to be doyens of some sort of reckoning.
This is no accident. It's beyond evident that we now live in an age of post-objective media, where an impartial parsing of daily events has been supplanted by advocacy. One of the principal tools for ginning up the fervor needed to support a advocacy-driven point of view, especially when the facts are not particularly well aligned with it, is to pass off the actions of a few knuckleheads as a movement.
The world is simply much better than you'd imagine from watching too much TV news or reading some newspapers. It wasn't always this way, however, and how we got from there to here is worth examining.
Over the past several decades the national news has evolved from a public service to a consumer product — as a business model. News is a product that is currently designed not to appeal to as many people as possible, but rather to appeal to narrow, ideologically-driven subsets of consumers that may be reliably delivered to advertisers.
Fairness and objectivity in the major media began to decline decades ago and are now nearly a thing of the past. The major traditional TV networks (and a few major newspapers) still do an OK job of playing it down the middle, but just barely. Cable TV news, however, is just not worth watching — if, that is, unbiased information is what you seek.
The media in this country never got science and technology very well except for a brief period of time in the 1960s at the height of the space age. But now much of the media doesn't get anything very well — with one exception. The media gets division. In fact, they embrace it.
If a producer can't arrange for smart bombs to be falling on someone at the top of the hour division is the next best thing. Division attracts eyeballs, and those eyeballs are associated with wallets can be delivered to advertisers. That's the game. Fair's got nothing to do with it. Neither does accuracy.
You can still get a reasonably good read on what's going on out there if you are patient and willing to consult multiple sources. You need to have an effective BS filter as well. But all of this amounts to way harder than it ought to be if the news worked as we that it should.
Again, none of this is by accident. Fortunes are being made from pitting various elements of society against each other. The fault is in our stars, and not in ourselves. Great reckonings are due. The more you buy this, the more you may be sold.
Controversy, mind you, is rarely manufactured from whole cloth. Many of our problems are, indeed, very real.
Just not to the degree or in the manner that enables CNN, FOX, MSNBC and others to deliver you to those who want to sell you thirty days of tasty, nutritious, low-calorie meals delivered straight to your door.
The one story that has cropped up, albeit briefly, recently that just happens to be everything it's cracked up to be is the FinCEN document release. You should really check this story out if you have not already.
Misdirection aside, the FinCEN story is where the action is. But the more the media and their enablers are successful in getting us to fight each other over grievances they help gin up, the more the big scams like this go unnoticed.
Until, that is, you decide to tune out the noise and pay more attention to the signal.
