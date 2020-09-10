It has been a rough week for the president.
Four anonymous sources claim that President Donald Trump in 2018 called American troops killed in battle “losers” and “suckers” when he didn’t attend a ceremony at a Paris cemetery honoring soldiers — including U.S. marines — killed in Belleau Wood. This would have been a great chance for President Trump to join with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel to pay tribute to the combatants in one of the most brutal conflicts of World War I. Belleau Wood is 30 miles from Paris, and it was the Marines who finally stopped the German advance after French troops retreated. The Marines had 10,000 casualties, including more than 1,800 killed. The battlefield, a beautiful forest that should be painted by great artists, is to Europe what Gettysburg is to America.
President Trump declined to attend due to bad weather, dangerous for a helicopter, but he could have driven, and any tribute would have been appropriate and much admired. Trump’s alleged remarks about fallen Marines at Belleau Wood are starkly different from what Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” given by the men who struggled and died at Gettysburg. President Trump has used the term “loser” when questioning the courage and heroism of George Herbert Walker Bush and John McCain, both shot down in combat.
In his book, "Compromised," former FBI Agent Peter Strzok wrote that the investigations he oversaw showed the president's "willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for.”
Michael Cohen’s new book, "Disloyal: A Memoir," describes his time as President Trump’s lawyer. What is of particular interest is why Cohen, once Trump’s devoted “fixer,” got involved in the first place only to turn. According to the NPR book critic, “Cohen alternates between taking accountability for his own behavior and trying to describe what he found so magnetic in Trump. That language sometimes skims close to erotic terms: ‘It was physical,’ Cohen writes, ‘emotional, not quite spiritual, but a deep longing and need that Trump filled for me.’"
According to the NPR review, “Cohen also goes in deep on what he describes as the president's idolization of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he says Trump reveres because of his immense personal wealth and his immersive control of his country. ‘An entire society and civilization bent to the will of a single man was how Trump viewed the ideal historical form of government,’ Cohen writes.”
If Cohen is accurate, that assessment of leadership is very disturbing. The White House dismissed Michael Cohen’s memoir.
“Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to CNN. "He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."
Indeed, one can make the case that Michael Cohen is a liar and an unreliable witness.
Last but not least is "Rage" by Bob Woodward, which includes taped interviews in February of 2020 when Trump admitted he knew how dangerous the COVID-19 virus was but decided to downplay it and not alert the American public for fear of “panic.” That cost many lives. A president is supposed to protect the American people.
Will this negative publicity affect President Trump’s standing with friends and enemies? Probably not. Trump’s base will follow him anywhere, and Trump’s detractors will only have more reinforcement of their views. No minds will be changed.
This election, however, could irrevocably change America’s future direction.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.