It’s easy to be awestruck when watching trumpeter swans land. With a 6- to 8-foot wingspan and weighing 20 to 30 pounds, these magnificent birds still alight as gently as the ballet images they have inspired.
Trumpeter swans are a wonderful good news story. Much of that story is found right here in East Idaho.
These swans, the largest waterfowl, were once abundant from the tidewaters of Maryland across America’s heartland to the Pacific coast and as far north as the Arctic. Then Europeans arrived.
Hunted for food and their feathered skins used to make powder puffs, by the 1880s the magnificent swans appeared to be on a path to certain extinction. Extinction, at least, in what are now the lower 48 states and almost all of Canada.
Finally, if slowly, laws were passed to protect these and other rare birds. Still, by 1935 there were only about 70 trumpeter swans known in the U.S. and 170 known in Canada. The American trumpeters were on a federal wildlife refuge near Lima, Montana, in Yellowstone Park and on wetlands in between.
In 1938 efforts began to transplant trumpeters to a few other wildlife refuges and to locations in Canada. Young trumpeters, called cygnets, were taken for the transplants.
As Alaska neared statehood in the 1950s, small numbers of nesting trumpeters were discovered there and in northwest British Columbia. By 1963 the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) was able to report that for the first time since 1883 a pair of trumpeter swans had successfully nested east of the Rocky Mountains in the US.
Five years later a FWS census of the swans reported 2,600 of the birds in the wild. Of those, all but 600 were part of the Alaska/northern Canada population.
Now trumpeters are nesting in healthy numbers in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. There are smaller nesting flocks in other states from Oregon to New York and across Canada. A 2015 FWS-coordinated count found over 63,000 trumpeter swans. Nearly half were east of the Rocky Mountains.
Approximately 10,000 trumpeter swans nest in valleys of the Rocky Mountains in Canada and another 1,000 or so swans live year-round in the Intermountain area of East Idaho, southwestern Montana and northwestern Wyoming. At least another 2,000 Canadian trumpeters migrate south each fall to winter in the same area.
During extreme cold spells like we had about this time last year, these trumpeters tend to gather north of Idaho Falls near the confluence of the Henry’s Fork and South Fork of the Snake River. There the Idaho Department of Fish and Game maintains the Deer Parks Wildlife Management Area where some unharvested grain is left standing as food for waterfowl.
In an open winter like we’ve had this year the swans spread out. They prefer to spend nights where there’s water that isn’t frozen over and that’s large enough to give them room to take off.
The large birds need to find a significant amount of food each day. In recent years they have increasingly found that in farm fields.
Noted trumpeter swan biologist Ruth Shea of Blackfoot and Deer Parks manager Josh Rydalch both report the trumpeters prefer to feed on small potatoes left behind in harvested spud fields. The ability of the swans to glean food from fields is a relatively recent change of their feeding habits. Traditionally trumpeters use their long necks to feed on submerged aquatic plants.
Field feeding appears to be allowing trumpeters to fend off starvation during winter. The change may be responsible for the recent increase in the Canadian population of trumpeters which migrate south to winter in the US.
With less snow and cold this winter there aren’t as many swans at Deer Parks this year as last year. Still, a number of other watchers and I were able to view several hundred trumpeters, as well as ducks and geese, flying in and feeding last week.
We observers were parked in a plowed area conveniently nearby. As long as we remained quiet and inside our vehicles the birds seemed to ignore us.
Every few minutes a few more swans would arrive. Watching the birds through binoculars from less than a hundred yards away as they would cup their wings to glide in to join the feeding flock provided a spectacular sight.
Growing up in East Idaho I never saw a trumpeter swan. To be able now to watch a thousand of them on a single day is a powerful example of the good that people, working together, can accomplish.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.