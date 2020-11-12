Unquestionably, I am much relieved that Donald Trump is now a lame-duck president — or to put it in terms that he would understand, that he’s A LOSER— but, as a political columnist, I’m also going to miss not having Trump to kick around anymore, to paraphrase the famous, self-pitying remark of Richard Nixon.
I also must admit that I, as a commentator on the Trump administration, have learned things that I undoubtedly wouldn’t have, had Hillary Clinton been in the White House. For one thing, I’ve acquired a vocabulary of personal invective that I never would have thought appropriate to use in describing a president. Admittedly, that may also illustrate the tendency of a commentator to sink to the level of his or her subject, but even so, I’ve found it pleasurable to wield the language of insult against someone who so thoroughly deserves it.
Among the other things that Trump has encouraged me to learn about is psychology. We all enjoy being amateur psychologists now and then, but I never thought that I would find myself studying the DSM-5 to learn what the symptoms of narcissism are, or how to detect other pathological personality symptoms that Trump exhibits, such as persistent and compulsive lying.
Nor would I, for any other president, have been moved to read a book about his childhood in order to try to make sense of what has caused him to lack what I had assumed to be inherent human qualities, such as empathy.
And then there’s my Trump-stimulated study of the U.S. Constitution. Trump has made me revisit not just the section on impeachment, but also the 25th Amendment, which previously had seemed to me to be unlikely ever to be invoked except in cases of temporary medical procedures.
And Trump’s determination to enable states to outlaw, or at least make unavailable, abortion has compelled me to read a number of significant Supreme Court cases with new attentiveness, including, of course, Roe v. Wade. Additionally, Trump’s recent success in packing the Supreme Court with conservative justices who adhere to a doctrine called “originalism” has prompted me to read a book that discusses the history of that doctrine.
Furthermore, what other president, at least in my lifetime, has made columnists like myself find it necessary to think long and hard about the principle of the separation of powers? What other president has not merely believed that he needn’t share power with other branches of government, but has actually attempted to bring all the agencies of the executive branch under his personal control by installing his stooges as their heads?
These efforts of Trump’s to control the entire machinery of government have provided an unexpected education to Americans about how would-be dictators in democratic foreign countries have sought to bring about autocratic rule. We now understand, from our own experience, how the corruption of the legal system enables those in power to solidify control; how the protection of countries’ constitutions can be nullified by courts that obey the directives of an aspiring despot. We have also learned that a president who controls the Senate — at least a Senate whose members are committed to nothing but ensuring their re-election — can make a mockery of congressional oversight and put into the president’s hands a power that would have horrified the framers of the Constitution.
Consider, as well, the case of inspector generals. Congress created, over the last 50 years, an army of inspector generals as part of an effort to prevent corruption in 70-some government agencies. They are expected to prevent waste, fraud, mismanagement and the misuse of authority, but have proved to be of limited effectiveness. All are appointed by the president, and that power to appoint, when wielded by a corrupt president, can lead to politically partisan appointees who do the president’s bidding, while Congress’s ability to correct that corruption seems to be inadequate, at least when the Senate grovels at the president’s feet.
Another tactic used by Trump has been appointing acting administrators, who evade examination by congress and, consequently, at least in the case of Trump appointees, are qualified only by their loyalty to the president and not by any relevant experience or capacity to discharge the duties of their offices.
It seems, therefore, that one of the most important lessons that President Trump has taught us is that we may well need to take measures to protect our democracy against chief executives who are … well … like him.
It is certainly encouraging that we have a new president who is not an embarrassment and seems unlikely to attempt to acquire autocratic power in the way that Trump did. Biden also seems to have an appropriate conception of what needs to be done. But how much he will be able to accomplish remains to be seen. Changing party control of the Senate seems of vital importance. With a Democratic Senate, Biden may be able not only to undo most of the damage done by Trump, but succeed in moving the country forward in dealing with the problems of climate change; the unequal treatment of Afro-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities; an inadequate health care system; our country’s enormous disparity in wealth; the excessive power of big business; and the many other problems that Trump has not only failed to address, but has intentionally exacerbated. Let’s hope that Joe can get to work.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.