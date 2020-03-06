It is a sobering, and often dispiriting task to read “A Very Stable Genius,” a book by two Washington Post reporters, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (hereafter R&L), that provides a chronological record of the Trump administration up to the onset of the Ukraine scandal.
Since we all must face another ten months of Trump’s administration, and he gives every indication of having been emboldened, not chastened, by the impeachment experience, we can do little but hope that the American people will, in November, exhibit an appropriate revulsion at his contemptible behavior and return the country to something resembling rational and dignified leadership.
The book provides a detailed account of the unending crises of Trump’s administration and is full of backstage information that has not previously been made public. Apparently a great many of those close to the president have chosen to tell what they know to R&L. It is not an edifying portrayal.
In this column I will focus upon one facet of the Trump personality that R&L illuminate: Trump’s ignorance.
History and geography are two areas in which Trump’s ignorance is noteworthy. We’ve all heard of his praise of the Continental Army in 1775 for taking over the enemy’s airports, and his assertion that Andrew Jackson — the sort of “tough” president that Trump admires — might have been able to prevent the Civil War by making a “deal” with the South. It’s also widely known that, when Trump was traveling to Asia and stopped in Hawaii to visit the Pearl Harbor monument — the sunken battleship Arizona — he asked his Chief of Staff, John Kelly, as they approached the monument by boat, “Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?”
R&L tell us that Trump, in a conversation with Prime Minister Modi of India in which the PM talked of the threat that China posed, said, dismissively, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border,” which is exactly what India does have.
In speaking with President Macron of France Trump reminisced about the parade they had witnessed in the summer of 2017 on Bastille Day, and remarked that he didn’t realize that France had such a rich history of military conquest, apparently thinking the Bastille Day was a commemoration of some military victory.
Trump’s ignorance extends to the U.S. form of government and the Constitution that established it. A few months after being sworn in as president, Trump participated in a T.V. documentary that had recruited a number of past presidents and vice-presidents to read passages from the Constitution.
Trump chose to read the beginning of Article II, describing the presidential election process and the scope of presidential power. He’d obviously never read it before and couldn’t get the recitation right. He kept saying “It’s like a different language, right?” and, as he botched try after try, he blamed the TV crew for his stumbling.
Illustrating his imperfect grasp of the “separation of powers” principle, in the spring of 2017, Trump expressed annoyance at the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits U.S. companies from paying bribes to overseas governments or companies. Secretary of State Tillerson explained to Trump that he couldn’t just erase a Congressionally-passed law. Trump persisted, telling his policy advisor, Stephen Miller: “I want you to draft an executive order and repeal that law.”
No doubt someone with no government experience needs to learn quite a bit upon becoming president, but Trump doesn’t want to learn. To begin with, he refuses to read. When his advisors discovered that he wouldn’t read the briefing books, they tried 3-page summaries. He wouldn’t read those either. They estimate that half a page is his limit.
And Trump doesn’t like verbal instruction either. He resents being lectured to. According to R&L the president repeatedly told Kelly when he proposed a subject briefing: “I don’t want to talk to anyone. I know more than they do. I know better than anybody else.”
The basic problem, as R&L put it is that he was “threatened by the notion that his knowledge wasn’t sufficient if he needed experts.” In other words, Trump is afraid to admit that he’s ignorant, and that’s why he stays that way.
Trump also imagines himself to have abilities that he clearly lacks. R&L write that Trump thinks he can “talk his way out of anything by cultivating a personal relationship and working out the problem man-to-man.” Obviously, that is false. He failed to accomplish anything in talks with Kim Jong-un.
And then there’s Putin. Tillerson knew Vladimir Putin quite well and briefed Trump on how to deal with him. Trump paid scant attention and then, after a two-hour meeting with Putin, told Tillerson, “That’s all I need to know…I’ve sized it all up. I’ve got it…. I know more about this than you do.” But the evidence suggests that, as R&L report, “Putin has developed a knack for manipulating Trump;” he’s learned how “to feed the unusual combination of Trump’s ego and insecurity and to cultivate conspiracies in his mind. He told Trump his ideas were brilliant but warned him that he could not trust anyone in his administration in Washington to execute them.”
An historic effort to cure some of Trump’s ignorance was a meeting at the Pentagon on July 20, 2017. All the major players in Trump’s administration were there, plus the Chair of the Joint Chiefs and the heads of all the branches of the armed services. The meeting was planned as a tutorial for Trump about the state of the world and America’s interests abroad.
There were long presentations, with lots of charts and graphs and speeches by Tillerson and Mattis and others. Trump was restive and kept interrupting the presentations. Then he began to get angry and launched tirades about Afghanistan and the Iran agreement.
He insisted that the U.S. should be making a profit from all its troops stationed around the globe. In a rage, he told the assembled military heads “you’re all losers… You don’t know how to win any more,” and finally he bellowed “I wouldn’t go to war with you people! You’re a bunch of dopes and babies!”
The meeting ended soon after that. Tillerson was visible shaken and outraged. It was in the corridor outside the meeting room, when he was among a group of people he trusted, that he blurted out the now-famous remark, “He’s a ---ing moron!”
That about sums it up.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.