Evidential explosives keep blowing up in Donald Trump’s face, and one would think that his defenders, if they had any integrity, would finally say “Uncle.” David Holmes, a State Department official stationed in Ukraine, testified that he was privy to a phone conversation between Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who many believe bought his position for a million dollars.
Trump doesn’t ‘Give a Sh — about Ukraine’
The call was made on an unsecured cellphone (contrary to all diplomatic protocol) and occurred on July 26, right after the now infamous White House call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Immediately after Zelensky asked for Javelin missiles to defend against Russian tanks, Trump asked him “to do us a favor though.”
Sondland confirmed that Trump did not “give a s- — about Ukraine,” and that Trump was only interested in the “Big Stuff that benefits the president, like the Biden investigation that Rudy Giuliani was pushing.”
Trump meets with Russians Parnas and Furman
Trump continues to rack up lies (now over 15,413 in 1,055 days, 15 per day), and a real whopper was his denial that he knew Russians Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, recently indicted in Manhattan for illegal campaign donations to Trump’s election campaign. There are, however, many pictures of them together with Trump and Giuliani.
At a 2018 Whitehouse Christmas party, Parnas and Furman had private meeting with Trump, and it wasn’t long until both were traveling to Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens and attempting to set up gas deals. Phone logs have now been released showing calls to the White House in April and May 2019 from Parnas, Giuliani, and Congressman Devin Nunes.
Russians and others get Yovanovitz fired
In April 2019, Parnas and Furman said that they met again with Trump and told him that then Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was working diligently on corruption in that country, should be fired because she was “disloyal.” Highly respected, Yovanovitch had 33 years of experience in troubled nations around the world. Donald Trump Jr., Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Giuliana also conspired to remove her.
The most corrupt elements of Ukrainian politics, including former prosecutor Viktor Shokin, whom Joe Biden helped removed, fueled the attacks on the Yovanovitch. (Guiliana is now recruiting the same people to get more Biden dirt.) When she asked Gordon Sondland what she should do about the cabal against her, he suggested that she tweet out high praise for Trump. Not only did Trump summarily dismiss her, but he has continued to smear her in his infamous tweets.
Corruption not mentioned in two Zelensky calls
We now have a transcript of Donald Trump’s first call to President Zelensky on April 21, 2019, in which he congratulated him on his election as the new president. In a White House statement before the release, Trump promised that he would “implement reforms that strengthen democracy and root out corruption.”
In fact, the actual transcript contains nothing about corruption, but it does have Trump praising Ukraine for sending “great people” (presumably not corrupt) to his Miss Universe pageant. Even though his advisers urged him to talk about corruption in the July 25 call, he did not do so.
Putin changed Trump’s views on Ukraine
On May 3, 2019, Trump had a call with Russian President Putin in which Putin warned him about supporting Ukraine. Trump appeared to take his advice even though the Russian military supplies weapons to rebels in Eastern Ukraine, and in 2014 Putin invaded Crimea, a strategic Ukrainian peninsula that Russia has always wanted.
Russia is obviously is not Ukraine’s friend, and Zelensky is not sure if he can count on U.S. support. He is now negotiating a cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine with Putin, and France and Germany are mediating for him. After the end of the first stage of the talks, Trump invited the Russian foreign minister to the White House, proving once again that he does not give a sh — about Ukraine.
Trump cuts aid dedicated to fighting corruption
CNN has reported that “the Trump administration has tried multiple times to cut billions from foreign aid programs aimed at fighting corruption in Ukraine and other countries.” In March, House Democrats rejected Trump’s request to reduce the previous year’s aid to Ukraine from $30 million to $13 million.
Trump’s 2020 budget attempts to bring money for assisting democratic reforms under one umbrella and aims to save about $2 billion. The amount for Ukraine here is being reduced from $250 million to $145 million.
A senior State Department official, a life-long Republican who prefers to remain anonymous (presumably to avoid being called “scum”) declares: “It will take decades to rebuild our credibility. What other countries are seeing in this White House is everything we’ve preached against.”
Rick Perry gets deal for political supporters
In their first phone call, Zelensky invited Trump to his inauguration, and when Zelensky still didn’t come through with dirt on the Bidens, Trump’s response was to dispatch Energy Secretary Rick Perry instead — an obvious snub.
While in Ukraine, Perry initiated a deal on a 50-year contract to develop Ukrainian oil and natural gas. Perry’s top political supporters Michael Bleyzer and Alex Cranberg were the recipients of this bonanza, even though their bid was millions of dollars lower than their competitors.
While Zelensky is dedicated to routing out this sort of sleaze, he is under pressure not to displease a thoroughly corrupt American president. Trump absurdly called his second call to Zelensky “perfect,” but the only sense in which the word is appropriate for this, and nearly all of Trump’s acts, is that it was “perfectly” corrupt.
Five cabinet members were corrupt
In addition to Perry, who is leaving in two weeks, there are four other cabinet members who have left because of criminal charges or shading dealings. Former Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke resigned because of several investigations into real estate dealings in Montana. After only 23 days on the job, Michael Flynn was forced to resign as National Security Director after he was charged with lying to Vice-President Mike Pence.
After leading the Health and Human Services for the shortest time in the department’s history, Tom Price resigned after he was found using private charters and military aircraft for his own use. Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was facing about a dozen charges for maladministration before he resigned in July of 2018.
Trump advisers: four criminals
I will mention Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen in the concluding section, so let me start with Paul Manafort, Trump’s second campaign manager. He made millions of dollars as a consultant for a corrupt pre-Zelensky Ukraine, and he is now serving four years for bank and tax fraud.
Rick Gates, Manafort’s assistant, will avoid prison because he was willing to explain to prosecutors how he helped Manafort commit his crimes. Trump’s foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before the 2016 election. He got off easy with a 14-day jail sentence.
68 firings, resignations or transfers
In a recent book “Trump’s Generals: The Cost of Chaos,” Peter Bergen shows why the top military officers — men of the highest integrity — whom Trump appointed have left. (In December alone five military officers resigned from the Defense Department.) As his former Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly was disgusted by Trump’s lack of discipline, failure to read briefings, and poor judgment. The chaos that Trump has created in foreign policy and disasters in military spheres is mirrored in the 68 firings, resignations, and transfers on the domestic side. Half of his original cabinet (11 total) has been fired or resigned. In eight years Bush, Jr. and Obama lost only two each.
Trump Foundation: ‘willful self-dealing’
In December last year, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood stated that she was pleased that a court has ruled in the state’s favor in its lawsuit against the Trump Foundation.
Underwood reported that her investigation found “a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation — including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more. The foundation has been functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests.” It took a year to settle, but Trump has now been forced to pay out $3.8 million to eight charities in New York.
Trump University was corrupt
In April of last year U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel announced a settlement in three lawsuits against Trump University, a fraudulent scheme promoted to teach students to get rich selling real estate. Some had paid as much a $20,000 in tuition, and some had died before getting their share of the $25 million settlement. Trump infamously said that the judge, a U.S. citizen, was biased because of his Mexican heritage.
Ivanka and Don Jr. inflated real estate prices
In 2010 Ivanka and Don, Jr. found themselves in serious legal trouble when the Manhattan District Attorney’s office opened a case against them. The charge was that they had misled buyers interested in Trump SoHo Condos. A person close to the case reported that there was “no doubt” that the Trump children “approved, knew of, agreed to, and intentionally inflated the numbers to make more sales.”
In 2012, Marc Kasowitz, one of Trump Sr.’s attorneys, joined the case and sought a direct meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Vance subsequently overruled his prosecutors and ordered the case dismissed. Conveniently and significantly, Vance, just before this meeting, notified his campaign treasurer to return the $25,000 that Kasowitz had contributed to his last election.
Cohn and Cohen: covering up ‘dirty deeds’
Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is now serving three years in prison, and one of the charges against him involved payments he was instructed to make to two women with whom Trump allegedly had sex. Cohen was indicted on five counts of tax fraud and one count of making false statements to a bank. In his sentencing statement Judge William Pauley declared that “Mr. Cohen pled guilty to a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct.”
Roy Cohn first made his reputation by helping Sen. Joseph McCarthy go after alleged Communist sympathizers in government and the film industry. He also had a long-time association with organized crime.
In the 1980s he became Trump’s fixer, who according to one source, was “always there to help with the shady tax abatements, the zoning variances, the sweetheart deals, and the threats to those who might stand in the project’s way.” One New York attorney once described “Cohn’s presence as the presence of pure evil.”
In her review of the new documentary on Cohn, Katie Walsh wrote this about what Trump learned from Cohn: “Attack first, never admit fault or apologize, spin every loss into a victory, and always lie.” Not a day passes without us seeing that Trump is following Cohn’s advice.
Award winning columnist Nick Gier of Moscow taught philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read his columns on the 2016 election at www.tomandrodna.com/Nick_Gier/Election2016.pdf. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.