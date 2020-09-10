The year is 1611, and European society is bubbling with discussion of a new world in the Western seas, where Shakespeare sets his new play, "The Tempest."
The characters find themselves on a storm-tossed shore, far from Europe, the civilization they have previously known for centuries that has been beset by petty disputes, tribalism, wars, slow technological progress and a past of rigidity and long-standing ethnic hatreds.
What sort of world do they want to create in this new island world of opportunity? How would they shape society differently and to what ends?
On the island, the characters explore their new surroundings as well as themselves. There, they encounter a half-naked human, half-beast named Caliban who sings a doggerel verse about, well, himself and human immutability: (Act 2, Scene 2):
Ban, 'Ban, Ca-caliban
Has a new master. Get a new man.
Freedom, high-day, high-day,
Freedom, freedom, high-day, freedom!
It’s an open question, then as it is now, if humans can really be “made new” again in societies. That was the great promise of the new world’s discovery, that mankind had a second chance.
But, as Caliban pines for individual freedom, is it enough? What about the common welfare of people, the public good, which is one of the goals stated in both the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions? What about that responsibility, as freedom without responsibility often leads to wantonness and license?
President Thomas Jefferson, writing in the 1780s, thought mankind could be improved over time. The abundance of lands to the West would forever change immigrants to “new” Americans. His predecessor, John Adams, was doubtful. Individuals can change, he wrote, but the mass of men, never.
It is a debate still with us, dividing us by party, region, faith, ethnicity, of which we have seen plenty in America this summer, including in Idaho. Tribalism, which infected Europe for centuries, is still very much with us. The opposing groups in Portland last week reflect the same division.
On the one side are liberals and minorities like Black Lives Matter and antifa, pushing for change, for their “rights.”
On the other side are groups like the Patriot Prayers, whose members were in Boise twice earlier this summer for patriotism rallies. Last week, in Portland, someone in the crowd of Black Lives Matter and antifas fired a shot and killed one of the Patriot Prayer marchers. One protest speaker, in the crudest of language, later praised the killing, with the crowd’s approval.
And so tribalism-based violence is unleashed again on America. In retrospect, it has always been there, but the Portland killing puts it in sharp relief. One group wants change, instant change, now. The other seeks to preserve a way of life many grew up with and now see under siege from every liberal quarter. The shooting may have been random, but it wasn’t unexpected.
This is what lies behind the demonstrations a couple of weeks ago at the Idaho Capitol, where rightist agitators damaged the gallery and refused a police order to leave. Some were then arrested, but their leader, Nevada anti-government agitator Ammon Buddy, remained defiant.
Some Idaho legislators a couple of years ago asked that he not be further prosecuted for a Nevada standoff with federal agents. They got their wish, but their reward was to have Bundy and others become the pied-pipers of Idaho rightist politics
Some Idaho legislators undoubtedly still support Bundy; one even organized a letter-writing campaign for him. But even they, testing the changing winds, had the good sense to remain silent in light of Bundy’s recent attacks. Maybe the responsibilities for public good extend further than a simplistic “Freedom is the cure” slogan.
Then, in this instant media age, we have the usual tirade of blame. President Donald Trump argues that Democrat-run cities like Portland have destroyed the middle class and that his opponents are not only trying to bring him down, but to establish a new urban, socialist order in America. Trump’s tweets were quickly answered by Portland’s liberal mayor who said it was all Trump’s fault.
Let’s see. Who’s doing the rioting, the store-burning, the trashing of the public square, the insults to our first responders? Is it the Trumpsters or the groups who demand, demand, demand more benefits, more of everything, soon to include “reparations” payments?
We all know Trump is an imperfect human being. Aren’t we all? But none can doubt his devotion to an America many want to see maintained.
Shakespeare’s monster Caliban may yearn for freedom alone, but that may not shield us from extremism, left and right, whose constant bickering has left us all tired and frustrated. Tribalism, it seems, is imbedded in human nature and in governments, just as Adams wrote.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.