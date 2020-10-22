Bingham County, which constitutes the 31st Legislative District, has an interesting race and candidate running for Idaho House. Travis Oler, who is the Bingham County Democratic chairman, running for the Idaho House against first-term incumbent Republican Julianne Young. Most people would assume, given that the race is between a Democrat and a Republican, that this would be a contest between conservative versus liberal ideas. However, one making that assumption would be incorrect.
Oler, who for a time, opposed Paulette Jordan for this year’s Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate is running as a conservative. Oler has issued his own platform for his candidacy where he states that he is opposed to tax increases, supports law enforcement, opposes socialism, supports the right to life of the unborn, and the right to bear arms.
Oler’s platform flies in the face of what the Democratic Party has stood for many years. Democrats are generally associated with gun restrictions, abortion being legal through all nine months of pregnancy, and all too often higher taxes. The fact that Oler is in conflict with his own party and its ideals creates many questions for voters, and Oler himself.
For Bingham County voters, many are asking why is Oler running as a Democrat since his positions align more with the Republican Party? If his platform is an accurate representation of what he believes, why is he a candidate and the county chairman of a political party he has so little in common with ideologically? Also, some may wonder if Oler does not support the positions of the Democratic Party does he plan to support and vote for other Democratic candidates such as Joe Biden and Paulette Jordan? Also, given his positions, how will Oler work with other Democrats? Also, many question if he truly is as conservative as he claims to be, or is merely claiming conservatism in order to attract votes in a heavily Republican county? These are questions which voters are asking and he should address.
Oler has stated that many prominent Republicans are supporting him. He has also quoted several Republican elected officials as evidence to support his positions. This may have left the impression that these Republican officials are supporting his candidacy. While in every election some voters crossover to vote for the candidate of another party, to be clear, the fact is that there are no Republican elected officials supporting Oler.
As Shakespeare said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Oler’s positions do represent a victory for the Republican Party in Bingham County. Oler’s candidacy is a recognition that the only way to win an election in the county is to run as a conservative. His candidacy also represents a victory for conservative ideas in the region, and the surrender of liberalism.
As for Oler’s chances of winning, they are likely not very good. Most likely, most Democrats in Bingham County are not impressed with one of their candidates embracing conservative ideals. Likewise, Republicans in the county are suspicious of a Democratic candidate claiming to be conservative and will likely vote for Young.
The party supports its nominee Julianne Young. However, on behalf of the party, after this election, if Travis Oler is sincere in his beliefs, we would extend to him an invitation to join the Republican Party. He will find plenty of support for lower taxes, the right to life, the Second Amendment, law and order, and transparent government.
Dan Cravens is the chairman of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee.