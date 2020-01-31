After voters overwhelmingly approved Medicaid expansion in Idaho in 2018, Reclaim Idaho established itself as a formidable statewide political force, one that conservatives would be foolish to ignore. Getting over 60 percent on any hotly debated ballot issue is not an easy task, especially one that invites the regulatory hand of our massive federal government into a red state like Idaho where federal anything is often shunned.
Pitching itself as an organic grassroots organization led by a folksy van driving activist, Reclaim Idaho’s swift and sudden emergence gives pause to any astute political observer who knows that a wide network of paid and unpaid signature gatherers and volunteers, along with significant organized in-kind political activity does not stem from such humble-looking beginnings. There was external help, no doubt. But charming narratives, well-executed, are powerful — and Reclaim Idaho’s packaging was undeniably effective.
For most of my life, I have been fascinated by words and their capacity to convey information and emotion with impressive efficiency. Think how a few characters deliberately arranged become a vehicle transporting a complex array of thinking and feeling: Cancer. Eternity. Birth. Holocaust. Salvation. Sex. Murder. God.
If you paused on each word to feel the emotion attached to the information it carries, you know exactly what I mean. Pretty crazy how a few letters can do that to us. The pen really is mightier than the sword.
I come from a words-mean-things world. Word meaning may change innocently over time and through fluctuating cultural or historical contexts, but it’s usually gradual and apparent. We typically trust words to reliably deliver meaning one day to the next.
Well, stop trusting.
In 2018, Reclaim Idaho insisted that expanding Medicaid was — among other noble traits — an act of “compassion” for those in the gap. Knowing that compassion is actually a voluntary extension of assistance to others in need, disguising the compulsory redistribution of wealth and applying collectivist political theory under that banner was dishonest and emotionally exploitative. I have more than a few friends who still insist they were being compassionate by voting for expansion. Mandatory extraction of wealth from one segment of society — by force of law — and transferred to another is a lot of things. Compassion it isn’t. To suggest otherwise is gaslighting.
Reclaim Idaho is at it again, and this time their banner encourages you to “invest” in Idaho by — you guessed it — forcefully transferring wealth from one segment of society to another. Now, for the dictionary-challenged, “invest” implies a voluntary expenditure hoping for a future increased return, and not so much government confiscating tens of millions from corporations and wealthy individuals for their pet agenda items — in this case an annual $170 Million augmentation to a fund they are trusting schools will spend on STEM and technology education. The law doesn’t require it, but they’re just pretty sure that’s probably what will likely hopefully happen.
A few weeks ago, I listened to Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail tell the crowd that under one of her many plans she was going to “ask” the wealthy to “contribute” their “fair” share. Ask? She’s going to ... “ask” them? We all know what “ask” means when a socialist is trying to get elected. We also know what “contribute” and “fair” mean in the same ideological house of mirrors.
The left is constantly hiding their compulsory and confiscatory ambitions within a Trojan Horse of warm and inviting language that implies volition and individual generosity. This inherently dishonest linguistic malpractice is how masses are led to believe they are participants in some higher cause of human elevation, when in reality, they’re just pawns in a familiar collectivist wealth redistribution scheme.
Whatever you do, don’t be fooled by the packaging, because the packaging is deceptively more impressive than what’s concealed inside.
Associated Press award-winning columnist Neal Larson of Idaho Falls is the author of “Living in Spin.” He is a conservative talk show host on KID Newsradio 106.3 and 92.1, and also at www.kidnewsradio.com. “The Neal Larson Show” can be heard weekday mornings from 6 to 10 a.m. His email address is neal@590kid.com.