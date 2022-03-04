“I don't need a ride, I need more ammunition.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
One week into the conflict in Ukraine and I am stunned by how events have unfolded. I have thought for some time that nobility, bravery, fortitude and patriotism were relics of a bygone era. But when I look at what's going on in Ukraine, I realize that's not so. Though the circumstances are terrible and nothing to celebrate, I cannot help but admire the spunk and determination of the Ukrainian people and their President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the face of long odds.
You want to know what a leader looks like? Check out Zelenskyy. He's not perfect (he was quite wrong about the prospects of Russia invading Ukraine) and wasn't even that popular a week ago, but when push came to shove he rose to the occasion. And how.
Despite the fact that Zelenskyy's life is almost certainly going to end in a bunker somewhere in Kyiv, probably sooner rather than later, he refused an offer from U.S. officials to evacuate. “I don't need a ride, I need more ammunition.”
When they create a Mount Rushmore in Ukraine, that'll surely be on it.
Zelenskyy's defiance is magnificent. It's a display of courage and many other things that are wonderful to behold. I can't think of another world leader with as much gumption. I can't, in fact, think of more than a handful of people that I know with as much gumption. I really can't. And that's a sad commentary on our time.
Short of suicide, none of us gets to choose when and where we check out. But we do have some say so in how. The best way is of old age in a comfortable bed surrounded by loved ones, but if you can't manage that, standing up to a murderous bully in front of your people might be the next best thing.
It's not just Zelenskyy either. The Ukrainian armed forces have surprised everyone by over-performing against a vastly superior force. Ukrainian civilians are taking up arms against the Russians (the Ukrainian government is handing out rifles to anyone who wants one). Molotov cocktails are everywhere. Ukrainians armed with little more than pitchforks and shovels are stopping Russian convoys from entering cities.
I saw a suited Ukrainian businessman on the news with a new rifle he'd just obtained from the authorities. He said that he'd never fired a gun in his life but was going to learn how in order to fight the Russians. My respect flows toward him like a river.
My wife and I have followed the news from Ukraine together since the war began. A few days ago we looked at each other and said, “When this is over, we should go there.”
If Ukraine is able to pull this out, and I think that they will in the long run, we're going to make good on that notion. We want to shake hands with people who aren't concerned about microaggressions and triggers, who don't need safe spaces and counseling to deal with stress — even of a mortal variety. We want to walk into a bar somewhere in Ukraine, slap our money down and say, “Drinks are on us.”
Even if it's just for a few weeks, we want to be around people who are brave and noble and remind us of what this country used to be about before the whiny, craven recreants who run much of the media, higher education and the government bollixed it all up.
One hundred and twenty five years ago, future president Theodore Roosevelt resigned his position as Assistant Secretary of the Navy and subsequently led a charge of the Rough Riders up Kettle Hill in Cuba. In the here and now it's been an entire generation since we had a president who had the intestinal fortitude to win a fight with a paper bag. Homogenization is great for milk, but it's terrible for leadership — especially in times of crisis.
I don't want to sugar coat what I think is likely to happen to Ukraine. It's going to get ugly and brutal. A lot of people are going to die who would not if Ukraine just rolled over. I think that Ukraine will eventually prevail, but at an incredibly high cost. The question “was it worth it” is going to get asked.
I don't know the answer to that. All I know is that I respect the hell out of people who are brave enough to find out.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.