Matthew 2:1-2: Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.
Religion is what it has always been; either a person believes in some deity or not. To put it in a more ecclesiastic term, a person has faith or not. The United States has always been primarily a Christian nation. But the fervor of our republic’s early religious foundation is fading.
The share of Americans who say they are “absolutely certain” God exists has declined from 71 percent in 2007 to 63 percent in 2014. Meanwhile, a growing share of Americans are religiously unaffiliated, including some who self-identify as atheists or agnostics as well as many who describe their religion as “nothing in particular.” The religiously unaffiliated now account for 23 percent of the adult population, up from 16 percent in 2007.
From the very birth of Jesus, Christianity has withstood challenges to its existence as a viable religion.
King Herod, living in Jerusalem, had been appointed by Rome to rule over the Jews. When he was approached by wise men, or Magi, inquiring if he knew where they could find Jesus the “King of the Jews,” he became jealous and enraged. He had been appointed King of the Jews. After thinking about the situation for a while, Herod decided to have all the children under the age of 2 killed.
Fortunately, an angel had appeared to Joseph and instructed him to take the child and mother and flee to Egypt. By the hand of divine providence, unless the story is just a myth as some have suggested, Christ escaped being a specimen at the world’s first Planned Parenthood clinic established in Judea.
Until the middle of the 4th century, Christianity fought the ancient concept of polytheism, or Paganism, to survive. For centuries, man had worshiped the Greek gods of Apollo, Zeus and Aphrodite or the Roman gods of Jupiter, Pluto and Diana. Pagan priests, politically connected with the Roman emperors, continually confiscated the property and killed the prophets of the new Christian religion.
Then, Constantine the Great — the founder of Constantinople and the emperor who moved the seat of the Roman empire there — issued an edict (Edict of Milan 313 AD) granting religious freedom to all religions in the Empire, including Christianity. On his deathbed in 337 AD, Constantine converted to Christianity.
He not only initiated the evolution of the Roman empire into a Christian state but, also, provided the impetus for a distinctly Christian culture; preparing the way for the growth of the Byzantine and Western medieval cultures.
Christianity survived the Dark Ages (476 to 1000 AD) even while the feuding Orthodox Christians and Catholics defended themselves from the invading Muslims. Then the traditional church had a resurgence during the Renaissance and splintered completely during the Reformation. The Reformation added Calvinism (John Calvin — 1541) and Lutheranism (Martin Luther ~1521) to the Christian options of worship. The King James Bible was published in 1611. And in 1620, a group of Puritan pilgrims headed for Cape Cod in the new America to escape the Church of England and King Henry VIII.
Those original 35 pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower begot more Christians. They established cities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Only 18 years after the Pilgrims landed, Harvard College was established. One-hundred six of the first 108 colleges formed in America were formed by Christians and built upon Christian principles. They established an independent nation whose very Constitution is inextricably influenced by the Christian faith.
After 2,019 years, one might assume that Christianity had conquered polytheism; but that is not true. There are other gods worshipped today. The most recent is technology. It is said that AI (artificial intelligence) will create robots, if nothing else, that will take care of us, drive our cars, bring our food and give us comfort. Individuals who are wealthy and dying are attempting to have their heads severed and cryogenically frozen so that, at some later date, they can be put back onto a healthy body. Others have proposed transferring their brain to the internet where they can live in the digital world forever. To those seeking immortality without the soul, a loving, but firm, BAH HUMBUG is extended.
To those who dare to believe, have faith in even, in the story of wise men bearing gifts to the King of the Jews, or our Savior, my wife and I extend a hallowed Hallelujah and a very merry Christmas.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.