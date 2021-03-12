I have never been terribly concerned about following news of the royal family, except when they are part of a significant history like World War II or found in Shakespeare’s history plays. I love to visit England, and Buckingham Palace is, of course, part of any visit.
I did watch the televised interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, which has caused a major sensation on both sides of the Atlantic. Certainly, some of the comments by Markle and Harry were shocking enough. Winfrey was visibly stunned by the reference to someone in the royal family asking about the skin tone of the couple’s son, and whether or not Archie might be too dark. Since he has a white father and a white grandfather, would that not be white enough for the royal blue bloods?
Piers Morgan, a popular British commentator, was eloquent about his contempt for Meghan Markle, someone with whom he had a brief encounter and who evidently “ghosted” him. Here is a comment by Morgan:
“I believe in freedom of speech. I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right. I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy, and to the queen, at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly contemptible."
After a confrontation on "Good Morning Britain" with a racially mixed weatherman, Alex Beresford, Piers Morgan walked off the set and quit the show. I can’t say I take Piers Morgan very seriously. He has always seemed a tad pompous. In 2019, Morgan was appalled after Daniel Craig, my second favorite James Bond, was caught wearing a baby carrier holding his newborn. When Beresford responded that he had carried his son in one, Piers Morgan lamented, “If this is the future of mankind, then we are dead.”
So much for the future of manly men in England.
It is true, however, that there is a problem with racism in England. A recent examination of statistics revealed that people with non-English sounding names will have a harder time getting employed. It is advantageous to be named Reginald or Lionel rather than Muhammed. Since the Harry-Meghan interview, English citizens of color have confirmed feeling discrimination.
For a European Social Survey, two questions were asked of a substantial number of the British public on “biological racism.” When asked whether interviewees agreed that “some races or ethnic groups are born less intelligent than others,” 18 percent of the British public agreed. When asked whether “some races or ethnic groups are born harder working than others,” a substantially larger percentage — 44 percent — said yes.
Can any ethnic group be “born less intelligent”? Is the ability to “work harder” implanted in someone’s genes? The real question should be: “When will a person’s race, color, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation be incidental rather than the ultimate proof of worth?”
Whether or not the royal family harbors racist beliefs is unclear. The admission by Meghan Markle that when she was suffering a mental and emotional breakdown, treatment was denied is equally shocking. Despite the attack by Piers Morgan, former actress Meghan Markle seemed vulnerable and convincing during the interview. Keeping the traditionally British “stiff upper lip” for appearances can be dangerous.
For those who want to view a delightful fantasy about a racially mixed English history with echoes of Jane Austen, I would recommend the series "Bridgerton."
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”