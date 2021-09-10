I didn’t plan to write about the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, but with the remembrances on television of the 20th anniversary of that terrorist attack and the pandemic coming back, it seemed appropriate.
We should never forget the devastation of the 9/11 disaster. Three hundred forty-three firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department perished; 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York also lost their lives when the towers fell. The aftermath was deadly with many first responders later succumbing to cancer from exposure to lethal fumes and toxic rubble.
It was the loss of 343 firefighters in one fell swoop among the 2,996 citizens that made me realize the massive scope of the destruction.
T.S. Eliot has a memorable beginning for his famous long poem, “The Wasteland.” The first line is: “April is the cruelest month.” For me, September is the cruelest month since I have two dreaded anniversaries: the event of Sept. 11, 2001, and my wife’s sudden death to a brain aneurysm on Sept. 12, 2005. It is ironic that both incidents happened on what we would call a bright, sunny September day that turned dark in an instant. Both occasions created a time of despair and foreboding about the future.
The loss of a spouse is beyond most writers to describe. In Shakespeare’s lesser-known play, "King John," a mother laments the death of her child:
Grief fills the room up of my absent child,
Lies in his bed, walks up and down with me,
Puts on his pretty looks, repeats his words,
Remembers me of all his gracious parts,
Stuffs out his vacant garments with his form.
With time, the shock subsides but the pain still lingers.
What one of the commentators said about the 20th anniversary of 9/11 seemed relevant to a current crisis.
We have genuine fear and uncertainty over the pandemic, especially since it returned despite an effective vaccine because so many refused to take it for whatever misguided reason, allowing COVID-19 to spread. Then there is the mask-wearing debate, pitting school authorities and parents against one another. We can debate the efficiency of the vaccine, but hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated COVID-infected patients making it difficult for the rest of us to get basic health services.
It is understandable that younger people will experience that sick feeling of a mad world collapsing with no control. Will we have yet another shutdown of basic activities like sports events, music and theater? This plague could be the younger generation’s 9/11.
There is one consolation.
Maybe when the death toll cannot be ignored and we see ourselves as not even Americans with a fierce party loyalty but as basic human beings facing a dilemma, some group understanding will appear, that same sense of human connection that occurred after hijacked planes flew into the Trade Towers.
I remember the week after Sept. 11, 2001, when there was this feeling of universal camaraderie. Once I stopped to check out a minor problem with my car and strangers rushed from a nearby restaurant to help. When then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani asked people to attend the funerals of police and firefighters and show support for the grieving families, the result was overwhelming. It’s that feeling of compassion for others that I felt leaving a brilliant production of "A Christmas Carol" when Scrooge’s hard heart was melted, at last. For a brief moment, everything was all right.
Anniversaries of horrific events are unsettling but can eventually turn bittersweet, reminding us of our vulnerable humanity. We’ve seen these tragedies before.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”