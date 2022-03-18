I have been touched by the friends, acquaintances and strangers who reached out to thank me and to express compassionate support regarding the story told in my past column, “A broken heart.” It isn’t easy to divulge one’s history regarding childhood abuse, but their comments assure me other children may benefit from baring my soul.
A few friends have expressed reservation at my willingness to reveal personal details in my columns. Others who lived idyllic childhoods have told me it is impossible for them to read stories about child abuse because it is so foreign and horrifying.
However, I have concluded these painful stories must be told and retold. The sordid legacy that involved the upper echelons of the Catholic Church compels that conclusion. Over many decades (arguably centuries), this church kept dark secrets while moving pedophile priests about the world. Those actions created a litany of needless victims. I was baptized Catholic, but consider the institution morally bankrupt for its complicity in “sacrificing” legions of innocent children.
We have also witnessed the unfolding of the Boy Scout story. Again, secrets kept ensured that thousands of additional boys suffered gratuitous assaults. Lesson learned parents — beware when placing your children in positions of trust that give others solitary access without supervision.
Paranoia should not reign, but institutions must exercise vigilant accountability and parents need to be on guard. Pedophiles are highly manipulative beings who purposefully seek access to impressionable and vulnerable children.
Sadly though, this problem with dark secrets isn’t limited to organizations that failed to embrace moral integrity. Like my story, many violations occur at home where children ought to be safe from parents and caretakers.
Others have confided secret stories involving pain and degradation. I knew my little sister Annie suffered gross physical and verbal abuse because I stood with her on the firing line, but neither of us could reveal the shame we felt over sexual violations until we reached our late 20s. I had assumed my perpetrator solely had a perversion for boys. It pained me so learning my sister had also endured this vile conduct, but that night of revelation brought us ever closer.
Consider the story of a friend I’ve known for years who grew up in a small town. Her older brother began raping her when she was 13. Before she turned 15 she was pregnant, but she could not tell her parents who had done this. Shipped away in shame, she gave birth to the child who was adopted away. This “loose” girl has never divulged her secret because it would “destroy” her parents. How does something that toxic not eat at your soul? All women should have a choice over what happens to their bodies after that kind of travesty.
Another friend told me about the stepfather who began sexually assaulting her as a teenager. She said that at a certain point she complied in order to protect her mother from this beast.
I know a woman whose father was a police officer and an alcoholic. She has three sisters. When her father drank, he started violating his teenage daughter. Supposedly no one in her family knows about the attacks she experienced. She feels that revealing the truth would tear her family apart.
This so-called father died, and she said it made her happy knowing he was dead. I heard and felt some of her pain, and I wonder about her sisters. Children hold these dark secrets inside because of fear of violence or not being believed — they don’t know how to talk about these crimes or where to seek help, and predators rely upon their vulnerability, seldom stopping at one victim.
I’ll conclude with a somewhat encouraging story. I know of a situation where a 12-year-old girl was molested by her stepfather. She had been educated enough to know she could approach a school counselor for help, which occurred the following day. The school contacted the girl’s mother, and that pedophile was immediately removed from the child’s household. One violation is too many, but the girl’s awareness of avenues for help prevented further abuse.
Programs educating young children to recognize abuse, and providing instruction on how to seek help, are critical for protecting our most precious asset. Society should never abdicate this essential education in deference to parental discretion. The painful reality is that far too many children need protection from predators who reside within false sanctuaries. Breaking the abuse cycle should be society’s paramount concern.
I am working on a final rewrite of my manuscript, “Little Gray House on Fire.” My story of abuse survival and healing will be published. No benefit exists from staying silent when others could be helped who still suffer from a legacy of dark secrets.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.