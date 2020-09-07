Call it a “September surprise.” A few days ago a sensational story by Jeffrey Goldberg, “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are 'Losers' and 'Suckers'” ran in The Atlantic magazine. News media around the world immediately picked up the story and rushed it to the top of their respective queues. The news that President Donald Trump had maligned service members who committed the ultimate sacrifice became a headline or lead story almost everywhere.
“Surely,” howled most of Trump's detractors, “this should show the world who this man really is.”
There is, however, a problem with all of this. This story smells bad. It's written by a journalist who's demonstrated outright antipathy to Trump several times. The sourcing is entirely anonymous. I don't care how many journalists come forward to confirm the sourcing, it's still anonymous. A bombshell of this nature, this close to an election, needs to be verifiable. And I'm sorry, but right now I can count on one hand the number of journalists whose word I'd accept to vouch for something like this.
For the record, I don't know if the the reporting of what Trump is alleged to have said is true or not. Anyone who's been within a time zone of this column knows I am no fan of the current POTUS. As far as I'm concerned this is something that Trump well could have said. But I'm certainly not taking the word of anonymous sources for anything so momentous.
Sourcing aside, there are several compelling reasons to view this reporting with a dose of skepticism. The first is that it's all just a bit too convenient. We have at the center of this a historically unpopular president who's known to say incredibly stupid things all of the time. Though, in his defense, he usually says them quite publicly (if that counts as a defense).
These alleged comments slot neatly into a skewed narrative pushed by portions of the media that began with comments that Trump made concerning the deadly Charlottesville protest near the beginning of his term. Trump's actual response to the deadly clash was more nuanced than the oft-quoted “Fine people on both sides.” But you'd never know that by listening to the news.
For his part, Trump has denied saying anything of the sort. Now Trump's denials carry little credibility with me. But Trump's senior advisers, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton and current Defense Secretary Mark Esper, also deny ever having heard anything of the sort. Bolton, who was the subject of legal action on behalf of Trump in an attempt to prevent the release of his tell-all book about his time as Trump's national security adviser, is certainly no fan of the president. His word, in this context anyway, is persuasive — at least to me.
The last reason I question this reporting is purely anecdotal. But what the hell. If supposedly objective reporters in major publications can pimp unreliable sources to headlines, I, an op-ed columnist in the sticks, can certainly listen to my inner voice when crafting a column.
I know several thousand Americans on a first-name basis. They come from all walks of life and are of every political/social/cultural inclination that one may imagine. In all of them, I don't know a single one who, had they heard a president they served say what Trump is alleged to have said, would not have walked out of the room and immediately resigned their post.
Their next act would have been to find a reporter with a TV camera or a notepad to have a little confab. I literally don't know anyone who would have done any differently.
This story not only smells, it stinks. It looks to me much less like blockbuster reporting than a hit piece. This story, if false, might be as dangerous, if not more, than the idiocy that has been the Trump presidency.
Politicians come and go. All it takes is an election to get rid of any of them. Trump is just the latest in a long line of mediocre leaders who've won an installment of the two-party unpopularity contest in this country and achieved high office. I'm not even sure that he's actually the worst POTUS.
What worries me a lot more than Trump himself is the degree to which he appears to have broken the media. Much of the media has become as tribal as much of our country. For the most part the media clearly hates Trump and makes little pretense otherwise. The more this goes on, the less faith that anyone will eventually have in the fourth estate.
Not very many things scare me, but a media with no credibility that's just as bad as Trump does. A lot.
