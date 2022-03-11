As you have probably read, some states, including Idaho, are removing Russian vodka from the shelves of liquor stores, believing that such a gesture shows outrage toward Russia and support for Ukraine. While store owners’ hearts may be in the right place, shoppers need to make sure that the vodka brand they shun wasn’t made in the wrong place.
Stoli Vodka is one example and is not covered by the ban. Russian by name only, Stoli is actually made in Latvia. Wikipedia describes Latvia’s location as “between Lithuania and Estonia,” which, I admit, does not help me at all. But what does strike me as being very commendable is that Latvia is allowing its citizens to go and fight for Ukraine if they wish. So avoiding the purchase of Latvia’s Stoli vodka would be a bit wrongheaded.
Also, as far as I know, Illinois’ residents are not volunteering to go fight for Ukraine. But the fact that Smirnoff Vodka is made in Illinois is, again, something those wanting to make a statement who show up at liquor stores should probably consider. It's not covered by the ban either.
Though vodka consumption here in the U.S. may drop off a bit due to the symbolic protest, it’s not hard to imagine that vodka consumption in Russia may skyrocket during the Ukraine invasion just as it did during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic when Russians were being encouraged to consume vodka to kill the virus as well as wash their hands with it.
Removing certain vodka brands from shelves to punish Russia for invading Ukraine certainly has merit, but how about rewarding a country that has never invaded anyone — like Ireland. And what better time than this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish history does mention some possible exceptions to the claim of never invading anyone as there were various clashes with Scotland involving Gaels and Picts. It’s possible that the Picts and the Gaels eventually merged resulting in the Irish Gaels being half-Picts, or Scottish Picts being half-Gaels, whichever you prefer. Either way, none of that counts as an official invasion of a foreign country.
Some historians assert that the Battle of Ridgeway, an incident originating here in the U.S., may also qualify as a foreign invasion by the Irish.
In 1866, a band of Irish-American men, many of whom were possibly under the influence of too much poitín, or Irish moonshine, since they “forgot to bring guns,” was intent on kidnapping the British colony of Canada and ransom it for Ireland’s independence from Britain. Led by John O’Neill, the Irish routed the Canadian militia, briefly taking over Fort Erie which consisted of “a corn mill with a dwelling house.”
But this was not an actual army sent by Ireland to invade another country, so the incident, historically intriguing as it may be, does not officially count.
Rather than playing the aggressor throughout its history, Ireland has more often defended its shores from invaders, including the British on multiple occasions. Makes one wonder why St. Patrick didn’t rid Ireland of the British instead of the snakes, but that’s another story.
Today, Ireland’s military is not really equipped to invade anyone and is designed for defensive purposes only. The Irish navy has nine ships, five of which are operational, meaning that, with a little “Luck of the Irish” when placed on water they will not sink.
It just seems logical to me that if we are going to abstain from drinking vodka to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, we should drink Guinness Beer this St. Patrick’s Day to show support for Ireland which has never invaded anyone.
Guinness Beer is one of the most successful alcohol brands in the world. It is available in over 120 countries. The Guinness Storehouse is a popular tourist attraction in Dublin. Since opening in 2000, it has received over 20 million visitors.
Guinness Beer got its start in 1752 when Arthur Guinness took a 9,000-year lease on a 4-acre brewery at St. James's Gate in Dublin, Ireland. According to my calculations, Arthur’s lease has 8,730 years remaining on it, which means Guinness Beer is going to be around for a LONG time.
Arthur Guinness and his wife had 21 children, so I believe it’s a safe assumption that Arthur drank his fair share of the brewery’s product just to maintain his sanity.
There are reasons beyond political ones for drinking the iconic Irish Guinness Beer rather than Russian vodka. Some studies have shown that mild to moderate alcohol consumption may protect against cognitive disorders that come with growing older, like memory loss.
OK, now what was I writing about, oh, yeah… so let’s say you were an elderly Irishman living in Muckanaghederdauhaulia (meaning “pig-marsh between two sea inlets”), a hamlet in County Galway, Ireland. Can you imagine how difficult it would be to remember how to spell that every time the old boy must fill out a form for the ophthalmologist, audiologist, dermatologist, cardiologist, etc.? So, it’s understandable that he can be found at the local pub improving his memory between doctor visits.
And that’s why I’m tipping “a pint of the black stuff” this St. Pat’s Day. Sláinte!
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.