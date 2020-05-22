Right now is a tough time for most everyone. Many businesses and even many government-funded entities are teetering at the edge of a deep and wide financial abyss. Education, in particular, faces many immediate challenges of magnitudes that will be difficult for even those not directly involved to ignore.
I have a feeling that we are about to see some rapid and permanent changes in the way that many institutions operate. Necessity being the mother of invention, some of these might ultimately turn out to be good.
Unfortunately, many will not.
Tough times bring out both the best and the worst in people and societies. But this isn't always an equal proposition. One thing that's becoming evident to me in our current crisis is that for every selfish, bottom-dwelling knucklehead who shows up on their social media feed making a fool out of themselves at their local Costco over “First Amendment rights” and masks, there are many others who are standing up to lead in the other direction, toward the betterment of others.
A while back I came across a headline concerning the budget crisis at Southern Utah University. Such headlines, of course, are distressingly common these days. What is less common is one of the steps that SUU president Scott Wyatt took to forestall potential layoffs. President Wyatt and other senior SUU officials are foregoing salaries for the next year.
You want to know what leadership looks like? There it is.
President Wyatt is not the first university president I know about to do such a thing. Several years ago, the interim president of Kentucky State University, Raymond Burse, gave up $90,000 of his $350,000 salary to give minimum-wage workers on campus a raise. That, right there, is the stuff of legends.
Alas, just about every time something like this comes up someone pops off about how people like this ought not get any special consideration because they can afford to be magnanimous.
Mostly I think that those popping off are among the same groups of people trying to provoke confrontations with Costco employees over their COVID-19 mask policy. But for whatever reason, the bottom line, I reckon, is how you define “afford.”
While it's true that it's easier for someone making $350,000 annually to give up roughly a quarter of that than it is for someone making $40,000 to give up a quarter of their income, that isn't really the point. The point is that neither Wyatt or Burse were in any way required to do what they did. They did it because somehow all of the good lessons each of them encountered along life's road about enlightened leadership and the obligation of generosity for those upon whom much has been bestowed, took hold.
Good for them. If either of those guys ever needs anything from me, it's on the house. I imagine that I'm not alone in this sentiment.
I spent a lot of time in my career working at various universities. Every one of them was top heavy with extremely well-compensated administrators most of whom, despite considering themselves among the most enlightened of humanity, did not possess even a scintilla of such consideration for others. And despite the fact that many of them were not even particularly good at their jobs it was always low-level staff, adjuncts and instructors who took the hits in lean times.
At one university I worked at for about 25 years, the president tried to get the State Board of Education to buy him a new free house bigger than his old free house in the middle of massive budget cuts, tuition hikes and layoffs. So yeah, I'm digging Wyatt and Burse quite a bit. Though not entirely unique, they are part of a club that ought to be a lot bigger than it is.
I have friends in business around here who've taken a similar high road with regard to their employees. One establishment that my family and I frequent gathered all of their employees together to discuss who could afford to take a hit and who could not. The result was that all of the reductions in salary during lock down were voluntary. That's an act that everyone in that organization will always remember and hopefully pass along the when it's their turn to manage a crisis.
Again, best and worst. Contrast the scenario above with one that played out at another local organization I know about that applied for and received close to $20 million from a program called, literally, the “Paycheck Protection Act” and then let a bunch of their people go.
I'm open to suggestions as to what the best antonym for leadership happens to be. But whatever the exact word is I'm pretty sure it's these people waving at you in the picture next to it.
