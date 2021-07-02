Today I am writing this from a place I'm staying in central Kentucky. But by the time you read this I'll be back in Pocatello. I made sure to cut my stay in KY short for the express purpose of being back home by July 4. I needed to do this because my family and I live out in the countryside near public land, and every year around July 4 I need to be sure that I'm home, fire hose in hand, in case someone decides to start a fire on the nearby public land with fireworks — or something else equally stupid.
I have no idea why fireworks sales to unlicensed individuals are even legal anywhere in the west. Way too many stories that begin with fireworks (or other incendiary/explosive devices) end tragically. In addition to the obvious fire hazard, life and limb are not infrequently put at risk by unprofessional use of fireworks.
None of this makes any sense to me. The upside, “Wow, that was cool!” is not worth, to any rational person anyway, the downside — frequently disaster. The noise is very hard on a number of animals as well. The risk-to-reward ratio is completely upside down.
Like guns, it's not the fireworks, it's the users. The average knucklehead who enjoys setting off a small bomb in their backyard (or somewhere out on public lands) is a delayed adolescent who's not a candidate for a Ph.D. in rocket science anytime soon. I guess that boom and flash of light, which for a few seconds makes that the big “L” embossed on their forehead not the most visible thing in their ZIP code, must be a respite from the burden of loserdom.
If that's not right, and you think you can convince me otherwise, I'm easy to find. Bring your A game.
If you want to enjoy fireworks responsibly, may I suggest any of the many spectacular fireworks shows that are put on here and everywhere during festival and holiday season. I've worked with the professionals who put on these shows and can vouch for their expertise. Professional fireworks displays are breathtaking and come with the additional benefit of being orders of magnitude more safe than setting off small bombs yourself.
So if you want to see fireworks, please head out with your family and enjoy a professional show. You'll be doing everyone a favor on several levels.
That scarlet “L” that adorns a significant number of foreheads in the fireworks and arson crowd also seems to be popular among the irresponsible use of firearms and litterbug sets. If you live anywhere near any land used by the public for recreation, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
Once or twice each week, I clean up some of the litter that gets left in the trailhead parking lot above my house (or in the 500-foot-long ditch in front of our home). This is not a completely altruistic act. Mostly I'm trying to prevent the smaller bits from blowing into my yard when the wind comes up. In addition to cigarette butts, fast food refuse, drug paraphernalia and used condoms, some of the most disgusting litter is dog poop. A lot of the dog poop is within 15 feet of the dispenser/disposal where you can both obtain plastic bags for dog poop and dispose of them in the same place. It doesn't get any simpler.
Once or twice a year, I haul off the tires, yard waste and old appliances that get dumped there as well. Those require a dumpster rental. Again, this is not altruistic. I just don't like looking out the window and seeing trash and refuse anymore than you do.
All of this is because we have losers among us. Not very many, but enough to be a problem. Most of the folks who use that parking lot or drive up and down the road in front of our house are just fine.
Sometimes losers who show up on public lands show up with guns. No amount of signage, in my experience, stops these idiots from shooting up whatever they please.
A disclaimer here. I own firearms. I use them not infrequently. But I'm flat out not going to defend everyone else who owns a gun just because I own them and want to continue to do so unfettered. A small but significant portion of gun owners are simply morons. Again, anyone who lives in areas where firearms are frequently used will attest to the distressingly high levels of user stupidity that often accompany them. It's the bane of responsible gun owners.
My barn roof has bullet holes in it that I didn't put there. Brass and old shotgun shells litter trailheads all over the valley. A month or so ago I participated in a well-advertised, well-run, United States Forest Service volunteer clean up of Lead Draw, over near Scout Mountain. The amount of trash, mostly firearms related, that we pulled out of there that day was just astounding. But, discouragingly, I went back less than a week later and found a significant amount of fresh trash.
The force of that “L” is strong in some people around here.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.