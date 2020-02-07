My friend Nacho is from Monterrey, Mexico. He was an accountant for 20 years when he decided to create a company that markets products of superior quality. He has operated his business for 10 years in Mexico, selling vanilla, honey, coffee and other items.
Vanilla originates from Mexico, and the country produces some of the world’s finest. Nacho sells it to bakeries and businesses that create world-class edibles. We have had interesting conversations about his travels throughout Mexico in pursuit of superior goods.
To begin his business, Nacho had to convince 300 families that produce vanilla in the Veracruz region of Mexico to trust him. His first meeting with the farmers began with a group of gentlemen who were “armed” to discuss business. Apparently they had been hustled in the past and wanted to make it clear that wasn’t happening again.
Nacho persuaded the farmers to let him market their crops. He promised to pay a fair return for their labor and, having honored his commitment, Nacho has become their exclusive vendor. That all happened because he is a man who applies the same standard of quality to his business relationships. His word is good; he can be trusted to follow through.
No matter the endeavor, if you want long-term success, you need to operate by this standard. This maxim applies to work, to relationships, to food — essentially all things. For some, quality may seem like a moving target that is difficult to define, but in reality it isn’t hard to grasp. Edward Demings addressed the overall concept in his book titled "Quality, Productivity, and Competitive Position" published in 1982. His concepts were well-received in Japan where he is considered a folk hero for aiding the spectacular growth that occurred in Japanese industry after World War II.
A good example of quality for me is Buddy’s restaurant in Pocatello. This “joint” has operated for many years and is legendary. I’m not arguing the place is a gourmet Italian restaurant; however, it has consistently provided delicious food and service for over half a century. When you go to this restaurant, you know what you are getting.
The food at Buddy’s is delicious even if you smell of garlic for two days, and the only variance in quality is whether your bowl of salad comes from the top or the bottom of the barrel. Many eateries have come and gone in Pocatello, but Buddy’s perseveres because it delivers consistent quality food and service.
In my travels, I am often struck by the places that fail to deliver quality products. It may be that I frequent too many tourist zones because they can get away with delivering inferior goods. If you have an endless supply of customers you can do that (less so these days with ready access to internet reviews), but if you depend upon repeat business, quality should be your Bible.
When I speak of excellence, that doesn’t necessarily mean something has to cost a lot. Some of the tastiest food I have eaten cost a pittance. You can buy food from small stands in many places that God couldn’t make any better.
I read somewhere that wine is worth what you are willing to pay for it. Having drank fabulous wine in France and Chile for little money, I agree with the author of that statement. Yes, there is a cost to produce drinkable wine, but at the same time don’t be fooled by marketing. I have tasted expensive wines that were absolute swill.
During my youth, I often lacked the money to buy quality. I would buy the cheapest rake or snow shovel only to have it quickly fall apart. Over time, I learned making an up-front investment could deliver a lifetime of use, rather than repeated purchases. Sometimes we wince at that initial cost, but in the end you save money and frustration.
America has sadly become such a throw-away society. I left a new washer and dryer in my last house when I sold it. My reasoning was the machines weren’t performing well enough to pay for the cost to move them. The owners in the new place that I bought left their 45-year-old working machines. My first impulse was to scrap them and buy new ones, but the sellers said they worked, and I started using them.
They are now 50 years old and clean and dry far better than the machines I left behind.
My treasured aunt had the same freezer for 50 years without paying for a single repair. She was a tough old bird, but eventually passed away. The freezer is still going strong. These days, I’ve had new appliances malfunction within a year or two of their purchase. Perhaps the vendors encourage you to buy their extended warranties for reasons beyond the obvious profit motive.
A new printer I bought had immediate problems. The store where I purchased the machine provided three new ones in the space of four months. It wasn’t even a consideration to have them repaired.
I’m flying (literally) as I write this column, and it’s apparent some operators in the airlines industry have concluded they have an endless supply of customers. My plane is a torture chamber, and I have decided it’s time to research the industry to determine who isn’t doing this to consumers. I’m prepared to pay more in the future to avoid this airline’s indifference to serving its patrons.
At the end of the day, quality isn’t hard to define. Room to move your legs and fair luggage policies would be a good place to start. While you are at it, add Buddy’s salad to your expensive menu. The people sitting near you would at least provide ample “breathing” room.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.