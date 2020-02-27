Bernie Sanders’ success in the early primaries makes him, at the moment, the favorite to become the Democrats’ candidate in November. Though I belong to the progressive wing of the Democratic party, I am not convinced that Bernie can defeat Trump if he continues to take the hard-line ideological stance that he presently seems wedded to. I would suggest that if Bernie began making the following remarks in his stump speeches, his chances of victory in November would be greatly improved.
Speech Addendum No. 1: Age
“Ladies and Gentlemen, let me just say what is readily apparent to all of you: I am an old man. If I succeed in becoming your president, I will be 79 when I am inaugurated, and by the end of my first term in office, I will be 83.
"Not only am I an old man, but I have recently had a heart-attack. I therefore acknowledge the obvious fact that my chances of being disabled, physically or mentally, or even dying, during my first term as president are not all that remote.
"It would be irresponsible of me to ignore those very real possibilities. I must do what I can to anticipate and guard against their consequences — consequences that would determine whether or not the policies that won me the presidency — policies that you, the American public, approved of and wished for — will be carried out.
"Therefore, I promise you that if I become the Democratic Party’s candidate for the presidency, I will offer the position of vice-presidential candidate to someone whose political beliefs are virtually identical to my own and who will see to it that the policies that you, the people, have overwhelmingly approved, will be carried out, should I be unable to do so: Elizabeth Warren.”
Speech Addendum No. 2: Health Care
“I have made it abundantly clear during the course of this campaign, that I favor bringing about a Medicare-for-all, single-payer system of health care in the United States. I firmly believe that, when one takes into consideration all the savings that such a system will produce: the dramatic reductions in drug prices, the simplification of the ridiculously complicated billing process currently in effect, and the elimination of the insurance companies’ unconscionably high profits as middle-men in the system, that the cost of a single-payer system will be less than the cost of what we have now, and all Americans will, for the first time, have health care that will ensure a complete spectrum of coverage without co-pays, deductions, and sudden, catastrophic bills that, at present, drive families into bankruptcy.
"I also realize, however, that a president cannot bring about such a health-care system by a stroke of the executive-order pen. That’s what Trump has tried to do with regard to a great many policies that properly belong in the hands of Congress to approve or disapprove. Congress may well not be convinced, after I become president, that my health-care solution is the best one. I admit that my proposal is something of a leap into the future (however well-established such systems are in Canada and Europe).
"I also appreciate the fact that my friends in labor unions have struggled mightily over the years to negotiate health care protection for their workers. Understandably, they are not eager to abandon those hard-won victories for a plan that, whatever its ultimate benefits, would erase what they have accomplished.
"I also understand that the public, which has become accustomed to Obamacare and enjoyed the increased protection that it offers (however much that protection falls short of what Medicare-for-all has to offer), would be reluctant to discard it without convincing evidence that they will be better off with what I propose. Therefore, I accept the need to proceed gradually with health care reform, moving toward a single-payer system only insofar as the Congress, and the public, agree that there will be an improvement in services without negative side-effects.”
Speech Addendum No. 3: Socialism
“I regularly refer to myself as a 'socialist' and I am aware that, for many people, that word conjures up very negative feelings. I confess that I have taken a certain pleasure in confronting the public with that word — a word that conservatives have tried, for decades, to stigmatize, a word that has been purposely conflated with 'communism' and used as some sort of bogeyman to frighten the public into accepting the false promise of trickle-down benefits if corporations are allowed to do business without any constraints.
The facts are these: I have no intention of nationalizing major industries or substituting centralized planning for the marketplace as the primary controller of the economy. What I propose is a purposeful regulation of capitalism, much like what we had before Trump, which will ensure that people are not taken advantage of by banks and businesses, which will guarantee that people will have clean water to drink and clean air to breath, which will provide the leverage to begin to halt global warming by reducing carbon emissions, thereby staving off the inundation of our coastal cities, the persistent droughts and excessive rainstorms that will cripple our agriculture, and the decimation of our native wildlife. That’s my 'socialist' platform on the economy. Is that, my friends, really so frightening?”
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.