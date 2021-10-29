Does the flood of unwarranted, unneeded illegal aliens straining medical resources, impacting public education and feeding crime waves distress you? Do you shutter to pull into a gas station for a fill-up? Can’t find what you want in stores or even online at any price? Stressed over short-lasting, occasionally risky COVID-19 vaccines, breakthrough infections and ineffective masks? Not ready for the coming full-blown social media censorship? Wondering if the next federal election will be honest or not? Not to worry. The Biden/Harris administration has the solution for all your concerns.
Is their answer, “Pass our 3 trillion dollar-busting 'infrastructure' bill”? Good guess, but no. Is their solution to somehow end climate change? That’s not it either. How about we just give the IRS oversight of your bank account. That’ll take all your worries away, right?
No, the radical puppets in the White House have found the be-all, end-all solution to all our cares in a movie. And not just any movie, but what may be the cheesiest movie ever made. Specifically, this failed administration’s solution to all the problems they have created comes from Ming the Merciless’ signature line in the 1980 "Flash Gordon" movie.
In the movie, Ming the Merciless promises Flash Gordon his own continent as Ming “Builds Back Better” under his new world order that seems ironically just like the Democrat’s vision for America. In righteous horror, Flash cries out that in Ming’s new world order the peasants will all be slaves! In response, Ming slyly says in a creepy Biden-like voice, “Let’s just say they’ll be satisfied with less.”
And that’s the Democrat’s solution. Like the TalIban, the radicals who control this administration are turning back the clock to a dark, cold time decades in the past. A time before America was a republic, before the Bill of Rights, before the USA and our dollar were the world standard of power and quality. The Socialist Democrats salivate in anticipation of going back to a cheerless era when we were ruled by an absolute monarch that no one dared to criticize and the peasants thought and did as they were told.
Biden whispers it. Kamala cackles it. Pelosi prays for it. Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, is proud to say it out loud, “You deplorables just have to be satisfied with less.” Less real income. Less reliable energy. Less travel. A less rigorous supply chain. Less freedom to speak your mind. Less control over your children’s education. Less power at the polls as illegal aliens will surely vote and dilute your power as a citizen. More laws and executive orders, but less equitable justice for the deplorable conservatives. And absolutely less patriotic pride in being an American. This is what “Build Back Better” really means, that somehow less is more.
The Democrats have given us just a peek at what their new world order looks like with unconstrained radicals in control. It’s chaos. Our military is incompetent at the top and active duty suicides are at an all time high. Inflation is biting everyone’s pocketbook. There is no border control. Biden Oil is gushing ever higher in price and setting a seven year record as of today. The races increasingly mistrust each other as Democratic race-baiters pen divisive policies, cancel history, and promote Critical Race Theory. Documented Biden family corruption and undercover FBI criminal incitement are ignored by the Department of Selective Justice. It’s not the laws you break that matter so much anymore. It’s who you are and how you vote that gets you prosecuted or not. Our State (i.e. Mistakes) Department is no better. Even our best ally, England, condemns Biden for Afghanistan and mon dieu, France recalled their ambassador.
The formerly mainstream median have become partisan lackeys and rarely hold any Democrat accountable for anything. As the public realizes that fake news and its twin, ignored news, are the mainstream media’s standard, their influence and audience/subscription numbers are collapsing. Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, is so dizzy from pitching spin for this administration she can hardly stand up, and the adoring press applauds her performance.
Was it really just a year ago? Back then the “V” economy, at least in red states, was bouncing back. China, the Taliban, Iran and North Korea, were all at bay. There were new peace treaties in the Middle East and we enjoyed energy independence at home. Amazon still delivered on time and so had operation Warp Speed. There was a border and it was becoming more secure in spite of Democratic Party opposition.
So let’s do a reality check.
As long as we’re doing 1980s movies, ask yourself that 1980 Reagan versus Carter question, “Are you better off today than you were just ONE year ago?” It took President Carter four years to concoct the havoc that threw him out of office. To his credit, President Biden has finally won something fair and square. In just one year he’s set a new standard for presidential incompetence. Watch how the Misery Index climbs over the next three years. Ming the Merciless is in charge now, so just be satisfied with less.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.