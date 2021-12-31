Has the arrival of the new year made you hopeful? Are you optimistic that this year will be at least a bit better than the last two have been? I certainly hope so.
As the South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu, who died last week at 90 once said, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” You have seen more than your share of darkness in the past two years.
It would be easy to remind you of a thousand examples, but why? The for-profit news media does a great job of bringing you dark stories if only you’re willing to watch and listen during any minute of any hour of any day.
That doesn’t mean there’s no light. It just means you need to mostly look elsewhere to see it and hear about it.
Here’s an important example of that light. It’s the ongoing investigation by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s political and not everyone’s happy with it. However, it’s an example of a peaceful process to hold government officials accountable for their actions regarding that violence.
Thursday of this week will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. It was perhaps the darkest day ever for our democracy. It was the first and only time in the 245 years since our democracy was established that citizens of the United States used violence trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of our government from politicians of one political party to another.
That the attempt failed was due to more than the brave but battered Capitol Police. They successfully held the rioters at bay until all senators and representatives could be ushered to safety. The riot also failed because only hours later those same members of Congress returned to their respective chambers in the Capitol to debate and vote and conduct the lawful transfer of authority from one administration to the next.
Yes, there were some statements made in the debates that opposed a legal succession by those who won the 2020 election. Yes, it may still come to light that some of the opposed helped plan or abet the Jan. 6 violence.
What tends to be the story of Jan. 6, though — the violent riot — is not what ought to be the story. What we should remember and celebrate is how Congress did the right thing in accepting the electoral votes from the free, fair and legitimate elections held in all 50 states.
Imagine America if that election had been overturned by a riot. Imagine how shaken the public would be if the stability of our entire way of life could not just be threatened, but actually be harmed, by a few thousand violent protesters.
Sure, many highly partisan supporters of then-President Donald Trump might be wildly happy with the result. For even them, however, there would be the constant insecurity that would come with the knowledge that such violence, once unleashed, could be used by others some day against Trump or his successor.
More important, all voters in the country would be faced with the shocking reality that their votes really wouldn’t matter any longer. If violence and deception could steal their elections, what would their level of confidence be in their system of government?
Many of the rioters have had or are now having their court appearances because of their actions almost a year ago. While some call them victims, the truth is they chose to enter the Capitol grounds and the building itself.
Still, they are being given full due process in our legal system. The House investigation now underway is also due process.
That we have such a peaceful process is remarkable. It’s definitely a beacon of light in a time where there’s plenty of darkness.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.