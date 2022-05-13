The response of liberals to Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked Supreme Court draft opinion has been, as expected, loud and outraged. If, indeed, the court’s published opinion overturns Roe v. Wade decisively and unequivocally — as the draft does — then America’s women will have lost the protection of a federally recognized right to abortion. In some states, they will still have a state-mandated right, but in many others, such as Idaho, they will face severely restrictive abortion laws. Millions of poor, pregnant women who wish to terminate a pregnancy will find themselves forced to bear the expense of travel, and the risk of taking time off work, in order to reach a state in which abortion is legal and available.
The question that is being asked, at least by liberals, is: why has this disaster happened? For some, the root of the whole problem is that SCOTUS is politically biased (and probably religiously biased, as well). It obviously is not — much as it would like to be seen that way — an aloof, objective deliberative body that floats above the partisan and sectarian squabbles of the public square and the corner church.
But I’ve begun to think that what lies behind the leaked decision, and many others, is not merely the court’s susceptibility to political influence, but also its flawed conception of what rights are and how courts should deal with them.
In U.S. (but not European) courts, human rights, especially constitutional rights, are regarded as few in number and virtually absolute in their authority. If a court finds that someone has a relevant constitutional right, that pretty much settles whatever issue has been in dispute, because that person now has the ultimate weapon. In the presence of a constitutional right, it’s a win/lose, all-or-nothing outcome. And if both parties are found to possess constitutional rights, the court’s job is simply to discover which right trumps the others.
In Roe v. Wade, the court couldn’t find an explicit, obviously relevant constitutional right, because abortion isn’t even mentioned in the Constitution, but it was able to find an inferred right, a right to privacy, derived from a number of explicit rights, such as the right not to have soldiers billeting in your house if you don’t want them there and the general right of due process in the 14th Amendment. The court concluded that a right to privacy carried with it the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy if she wished to.
Roe essentially treated that right as determinative. Women had a constitutional right, the fetuses did not. Alito follows the same absolutist path, but he rejects as specious Roe’s derivation of a right to abort, finds no historical grounding for it, and therefore declares the right nonexistent. That, for Alito, finishes the court’s business. Now it’s up to the states to make whatever laws about abortion they think are appropriate — there’s no worry about a legal challenge.
Is it really that simple: either women have the right or they don’t? Do our courts understand rights correctly and know how to deal with them justly? No, writes Professor Jamal Greene of the Columbia College of Law. He argues, to begin with, that we Americans actually have an abundance of genuine rights: rights to think, say and do pretty much whatever we want. But, since we live in a highly diverse society, it’s inevitable that our rights come into conflict with one another, and those conflicts sometimes end up in court. How, then, should our courts handle them?
The traditional American approach, as Greene sees it (and as Roe illustrates), is either what he calls “minimalism,” or “discrimination.” The first recognizes only a minimal number of rights as clearly constitutional and gives those rights almost absolute authority. In cases where multiple rights collide, “discrimination” is called for: the court decides which of the competing rights has superior authority and rules in favor of whomever possesses it.
Greene believes that both these approaches are wrong. He argues that all-or-nothing, thumbs-up or thumbs-down judgments, which result from assuming either that rights are few and absolute, or form a clear hierarchy, lead to increased antagonism between those who face each other in court (or are watching the case from the sidelines). Such judgments promote polarization; they tear apart society, rather than helping to sustain mutual tolerance and respect.
Greene recommends “mediation,” which simply means that the court’s proper job, when confronted with a rights claim, is to look carefully at all the facts associated with the case, examine the motivation behind the law involved, consider the extent to which cited rights are violated (there can be degrees of violation, of even constitutional rights), and then look for common ground and alternative ways of achieving the state’s goal (insofar as it’s reasonable). Then, the court should, if possible, propose a solution which, while it may not be completely satisfactory to either party, represents a compromise that gives some recognition to the rights of both parties.
Greene writes, “The job of the courts in a pluralistic democracy isn’t to please their base. It’s to work to resolve conflicts, to ratchet them down rather than up. … Too often, U.S. courts instead see their job in constitutional cases as declaring who’s right. The answer, so often, is neither side — or both.” (How Rights Went Wrong, 2021)
Presently, we have a Supreme Court that is highly conservative, both politically and religiously, but we also have a court that chooses to rehash the details of early American history and quibble over how to parse passages in an 18th century document, rather than come to grips with the reality of rights in 21st century America. We have a court that, while quite capable of handing down decisions that would discourage the public’s current penchant for harboring simplistic and narrow-minded convictions about rights, chooses instead to display just such convictions itself.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.