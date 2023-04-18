“Thou art a monument without a tomb, And art alive still while thy book doth live.” — Ben Jonson on William Shakespeare

Years ago, I saw a copy of the 1623 First Folio put together by two of Shakespeare’s actors, John Heminges and Henry Condell, to preserve Shakespeare’s collected plays. Half of Shakespeare’s plays had never appeared in print, including “As You Like It,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth” and, my favorite, “The Tempest.” Without the First Folio, 18 plays might have been lost forever. What those two actors did was a gift to the world.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

