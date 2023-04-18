“Thou art a monument without a tomb, And art alive still while thy book doth live.” — Ben Jonson on William Shakespeare
Years ago, I saw a copy of the 1623 First Folio put together by two of Shakespeare’s actors, John Heminges and Henry Condell, to preserve Shakespeare’s collected plays. Half of Shakespeare’s plays had never appeared in print, including “As You Like It,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth” and, my favorite, “The Tempest.” Without the First Folio, 18 plays might have been lost forever. What those two actors did was a gift to the world.
"The Book of Will" by Lauren Gunderson dramatizes what an arduous task it was for Heminges and Condell to search through theaters looking for fair and foul papers of Shakespeare, theater prompt books, bits and pieces of dialogue, monologues and fragmented scenes. There existed many pirate editions. They also had a partner and crooked competitor in Isaac Jaggard, a prosperous printer who may have stolen a few Shakespeare manuscripts himself. Eventually, they had to work together.
"The Book of Will" has arrived at Idaho State University. Judging from a dress rehearsal, Vanessa Ballam has directed a fluid sensitive production of "The Book of Will," which will wrap up this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bistline Thrust Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The set is striking and functional for the flow of action. Though I am reluctant to review a dress rehearsal where actors are under stress and haven’t faced an audience, this production of "The Book of Will" has the power to charm with a talented diverse cast that will grow with each performance.
Lauren Gunderson is a brilliant playwright with sharp expressive dialogue and rich characters, and she brings pathos and humor to these two actors who remind me of Beckett’s tramps in Waiting for Godot or the cinema clowns, Laurel and Hardy. Gunderson also creates powerful female characters. There is plenty of humor in the play and much heartbreak, as well.
Heminges and Condell had lost a friend and the first actor to play Hamlet, Richard Burbage, John Heminges lost his wife, Rebecca, a touching moment in the play, and Henry Condell paid a visit to the mysterious “Dark Lady,” a possible mistress of Shakespeare mentioned in his sonnets. Condell’s mission was to get money for the printing. Another thread running through the play is the growling presence of Ben Jonson, a rival of Shakespeare, but also a friend. Despite his huge ego, Jonson agreed to write a preface to the First Folio and made a stunning discovery about himself and his luminous rival.
"The Book of Will" has become one of America's most produced plays. Here is a comment by Jim Volz who saw the premiere at the Denver Center in 2017:
“Gunderson has peopled the stage with lively, historically based characters. … She paints a vivid portrait of the times in language sometimes formal, sometimes poetic and often … contemporary. … She also gives a real feel for theater life and what it means to be an actor; you sense this is a work of both scholarship and love. … ‘The Book of Will’ serves as homage to those who sacrificed to make the First Folio happen and to Shakespeare’s magnificent words.”
Vanessa Ballam’s production captures this lively essence of Gunderson’s play, which is full of love for the art of theater itself. The play ends with a poignant scene. Heminges and Condell stare at the book they have created, and suddenly from different parts of the theater, those memorable characters contained in the pages emerge. They begin to speak those famous lines. It is a thrilling moment. Shakespeare scholars and everyday citizens will feel that joy and love.
Don’t miss "The Book of Will".
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.