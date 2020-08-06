This year has been a long strange trip. Fires, floods, pestilence, earthquakes, locusts — is the killer asteroid next? We have, after all, five months left in 2020 for further indignities.
I would absolutely not be at all surprised to find out tomorrow that someone successfully recreated an alien monster from DNA fragments found in a meteorite — and that it's loose in Tokyo.
For a lot of us, 2020 has been the year of living vicariously. Many normal activities have been curtailed or canceled. Job insecurity and economic anxiety are putting the kibosh on a lot of what's left. So many of us, myself included, have been spending a lot more time at home. Playing guitar all day has been fun, but I'm starting to miss the rhythms of normal life.
The current scourge cannot be over soon enough. Still, I'm not holding my breath. I suspect that we're in all of this for a while.
Back in the spring, when the likely magnitude of the burgeoning crises linked to coronavirus was becoming apparent, and summer, as I know it, seemed increasingly unlikely, I decided that this might be the year to get some things that have needed fixing for a while fixed. A lot of those things have been projects around our place.
I got a lot of use our of our small John Deere tractor this year pulling stumps and digging new water lines. The yard and orchard look great.
But the biggest thing that I needed to address were some medical issues. Over 50 years of climbing, skiing and motorcycling, I've accumulated an number of dings. I know emergency rooms very well. Chest tubes (several) broken bones (many), concussions, sprains, tears — I've had 'em all. Some of this you just learn to live with. But other things need fixing if I want to be able to do things as simple as walk around and play with my kids. Now seems as good a time as ever.
I've known for some time that I was going to have to have a hip replacement. Way back in 2005, I experienced a catastrophic motorcycle road-racing crash at a racetrack down in California. I suffered severe damage to my right hip as a result of this, exacerbated, a few years later, with an equally exciting dirt bike get-off out in the desert.
But you know what? It's all good. Battle scars are the legacy of a lifetime of fun — and I would not trade that fun for anything. That's the difference between being a Chihuahua and a German Shepherd. German Shepherds do; chihuahuas bark. It's better to be a German Shepherd.
My right hip looks less like a ball and socket joint than it does a 2 x 4 jammed into a crevice. It hurts all of the time. And as the years have passed the loss of mobility has become alarming. It was time to get it fixed. So earlier this spring I scheduled a general wellness checkup as a precursor for hip surgery. Little did I know that things were about to get a bit more exciting than I'd anticipated.
A day after my wellness check, I got a call from the office of a urologist who had me scheduled for an appointment that afternoon. I was sure that it was a mistake until I went through my phone messages and found one from my doctor telling me that I had a very large kidney stone in my left kidney. When I visited the urologist even I could plainly see it on the X-ray. It was freaking huge.
I don't have to tell many of you what followed. Suffice it to say that I've had a stent in now for nearly a month. Kidney stones turn out to be one of those things that are everything they are cracked up to be.
I have always liked and respected doctors, nurses and other health care providers. Since my wife works at Bingham Memorial, I'm getting everything done there. My urologist is uber-competent and a motorcycle friend to boot. My hip doctor is the Einstein of ball and socket joints. I could not possibly be in better hands. While I would not describe any of it as fun, it's good to be in the hands of people that you trust and like.
The last time they put me under the talk around the table was about the merits of a certain KTM motorcycle vs a similar Ducati. Those are my kinds of peeps.
So it's another few weeks passing kidney stones then off for a new hip. I'm getting a fancy model that Doc says is good for several decades. They even use a robot to put it in. High tech all the way.
It's going to be burly for a few more months but after that everything should be 5 x 5. Other than lingering damage from old injuries and rapidly disappearing renal stones, I'm in good health for an old guy. It looks like I might be around for a while longer — and in way better shape than the past few years.
So the bad news for the “OK Boomer” crowd that's popped up here lately is that El Viejo is ready to rumble.
Better buckle up, kids, because now that I'm going bionic, breaking a foot off in a fanny might actually be a literal possibility.
One can always dream.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.