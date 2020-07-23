On July 16, the Pocatello City Council heard from various medical experts and leaders in our community. To a person, they emphasized the increasing threats the COVID-19 pandemic is creating for our health, our economy, our quality of life and our ability to move forward. They stressed that this virus is not a respecter of persons and to contend against it requires depending on the best collective science available.
The experts who presented are well-educated and informed medical people responsible for the operation of their institutions. They have read and studied the epidemiological data and how it converges to produce best-practice standards.
The warnings were ominous.
The effects of this pandemic cannot be interpreted only by citing deaths. The long-term impacts of infection are not yet understood. Many who have survived the virus are struggling to regain the health they had before becoming infected. Meanwhile, we are registering our highest infection rates.
This past Thursday, our health district’s board met and adopted a four-staged plan designed to help diminish the spread of the virus. Bannock and Bingham counties have ranged into the moderate category in recent days but were barely under the threshold at the time of the meeting. The plan strongly urges people to embrace the effectiveness of wearing masks and allows for making masks mandatory should we move to the high-risk level.
In listening to the discussion of the health district board, it occurred to me that if this were a debate about containing Brucellosis among cattle, it would have prompted a greater sense of urgency and motivated more resolve.
Apart from the health district board, the city of Pocatello may institute policies that exceed the Health Department’s standards. So far, the Pocatello City Council has stalled in its efforts to address the spread of the coronavirus. The health board gave clear indication they expect the more populated jurisdictions to develop and implement their own plans.
At the state level, Idaho’s Coronavirus Working Group is responsible for planning and coordinating Idaho’s response to the pandemic. They selected the modeling produced by Dr. Ben Ridenhour of the University of Idaho’s College of Science to help chart the course they should follow. He is an assistant professor and researcher working with the University of Idaho’s Institute for Modeling Collaboration and Innovation. In an interview with the Idaho Statesman, he stated, “If we’re going to put interventions in place, now’s the time to do it. There are plenty of studies that show that for every day you wait, there are more and more consequences for the size of the pandemic.”
On July 16, our focus was to identify our city’s susceptibility to this virus and consider the efficacy of wearing face coverings. All of our presenters endorsed the wearing of face coverings.
They hold the supporting data as irrefutable. In turn, they refuted most rationales for not wearing masks. They did extend consideration for the few having legitimate reasons for not wearing face coverings.
On Monday, we received a document prepared by four professors from the Brigham Young University College of Life Sciences. They took it upon themselves to develop a report to “accurately reflect the scientific evidence, pointing out where it is solid and where there is still uncertainty.” In doing so, they “compiled and read over 115 scientific studies on COVID-19. These studies were done by independent groups from all around the U.S. and the world.” Their endorsement of the use and effectiveness of masks were as explicit as were the presentations we received.
Regardless of what actions the city of Pocatello or the health board take, each person must understand the consequences this pandemic is causing. The effects range far beyond life and death.
COVID-19 has thrust our world into recession. Family interactions are cautious. Time around friends is limited. Teachers, professors and students find the education process disrupted with an uncertain future. The lack of security, mobility and certainty compromises our quality of life. In general, these consequences will reduce if we wear masks.
There is no time to engage in debates about the efficacy of unproven conclusions and remedies. It is time we separate science from myth and lore. The preponderance of scientific evidence proclaims we must follow the best practices laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to overcome COVID-19 — methods investigated and verified by scientists at the University of Idaho and BYU.
The CDC’s general guidelines state that people should:
• Wash their hands often.
• Avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth and your nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
• Cover your mouth and nose for coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.
• Monitor your health daily.
We must comply with the standards the CDC has established for promoting the common good. There will be those who resist compliance offering one excuse or another, particularly when it comes to wearing face covers. However, there are few reasons for failing to join in fighting this pandemic with the same patriotic resolve we would have for any other common enemy.
The Rev. Roger Bray is a native of Pocatello and currently resides in the Gate City. He is the pastor of the Central Christian Church and is a member of the Pocatello City Council. He attended Northwest Christian University and the University of Oregon for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master of Divinity from Texas Christian University. During his more than 25 years of ministry in Pocatello he has been consistently engaged with agencies addressing the less fortunate in our community.