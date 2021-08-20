It is a “weird” controversy. It should be absurd writing about the need for vaccination in the 21st century, since the first vaccination (against smallpox) was performed by Edward Jenner on May 14, 1796.
Since the Declaration of Independence, doctors knew patients with smallpox were immune to further infection from the deadly, disfiguring disease. They used a crude method called variolation, which entailed smearing material from an infected patient into a scratch on a healthy person, often causing an unintended more serious infection.
Edward Jenner suspected that a milder disease called cowpox could create immunity to smallpox. According to Wikipedia, “Jenner tested his hypothesis by inoculating James Phipps, an eight-year-old boy who was the son of Jenner's gardener. He scraped pus from cowpox blisters on the hands of Sarah Nelmes, a milkmaid who had caught cowpox from a cow called Blossom, whose hide now hangs on the wall of the St. George’s Medical School. Phipps was the 17th case described in Jenner's first paper on vaccination."
Why Jenner is remembered is the fact that he then vaccinated many others, including his son, proving that vaccinations worked. Charles Darwin took notice. Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980.
Vaccination is universal and millions of lives have been saved. There is that unusual case when a vaccination may cause a serious consequence, but they are rare.
Why is there now this refusal by some Americans to get vaccinated against such a deadly disease as COVID-19, a virus that invades the lungs and can cause death or serious future problems if the patient survives? It originally seemed that with the new vaccines, COVID was defeated. After a long lockdown, spring had arrived with fewer cases, and people could go out again and dine and dance, enjoying a normal life. Broadway and ballparks reopened.
Now a vengeful plague is back with a new variant that is many times more infectious, and part of the reason for the return is that so many citizens refused the vaccination. The coronavirus can mutate, adapt and find new hosts. I know people who vaccinated their dogs against rabies but not their teenagers against COVID, which now threatens that vulnerable population.
Why are we facing this unnecessary dilemma?
I often hear the statement that someone is “weighing their options.” What options? Vaccination = life; no vaccination = illness and/or suffocation.
There is the argument regarding freedom. Urging people to get vaccinated or wear masks is not a mandate threatening personal freedom; it’s about health. If I stop at a red light, I don’t consider it an infringement on my “freedom” or manhood. It is a law, and to break it could cause a car crash resulting in death or serious injury.
When two state governors, one of whom is infected himself, put a ban on mask mandates even though face covering prevents transmission of COVID, does that not make them indirectly responsible for illness and the potential death of infected children?
I know it must sound too familiar reading an article that should be old news. What’s this old bore talking about? Unfortunately, there is a lot of false news out there. If you feed on misinformation, watch Fox News, consult crystal balls and astrologers, or read tea leaves, that’s your business — but if it’s a matter of public health, at least talk to a health professional and consider what they have to say. Thanks to Edward Jenner, vaccinations have existed since the 18th century. We have statistics and evidence they work.
Get vaccinated and save your life and the lives of others.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”