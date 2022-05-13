Eighteen months ago, as I stared at a ballot trying to decide who to vote for in the presidential election, I suspected that I was going to hate myself, a lot, either way. Marking that ballot was an act of abdication, rather than of choosing.
Being right about what was coming hasn't made it any easier to handle.
Joe Biden is a disaster. I am confident that he'll go down as a terrible modern president. The only reason that he may not go down as the worst modern president is because of competition from his predecessor, Donald Trump.
I've ranted before about how awful the choice was in the last presidential election. But I'm going to have to do it all over again right now to get it out of my system. When the best two candidates our political process can produce to lead the greatest nation on Earth are Joe Biden and Donald Trump, something is very wrong.
My hope was that Joe Biden would have the wisdom to know that he was elected almost solely because he was the only alternative to Donald Trump. Biden got elected because he was not Trump, not to be the next FDR.
But somehow Biden, his coterie of advisers, and the progressive wing of the Democrat Party have not gotten that memo. All that Biden had to do to enjoy approval ratings up around 50 percent and to consolidate, perhaps even improve, his party's grip on all levers of government power, was follow through on his promise to lead from the middle. Instead, Biden surrounded himself with advisers connected to the progressive left. This has yielded a string of unpopular policy decisions that are wildly out of step with the interests of most Americans.
While it's true that Biden isn't solely responsible for all of what currently ails us, he's certainly a contributing factor. His low approval ratings are almost certainly a harbinger of things to come in November. But for the present, let's just ruminate on the here and now.
Let's start with inflation. Inflation was around 2 percent when President Biden was elected. It's now around 8 percent. Is Biden solely responsible for this? No, he is not. But he’s not making things any better.
From energy, to supply chains, to COVID — all of the incommodiousness that President Biden and the left like to blame for inflation, there lies a kernel of truth in the president's constant disclaimers. But each time the president has the opportunity to choose between exacerbating or ameliorating inflation, he's used executive actions, legislation with razor-in margins and the bully pulpit to choose the former.
When a blue president loses the Washington Post on an issue, to the degree of being accused of “magical thinking,” it's an indication of exactly how bad things have gotten.
Energy issues? Let's issue executive orders on day one to cripple domestic oil and gas production. Then let's slow-walk permitting for domestic production, while adding layers of oppressive new regulations to hinder what remains. Let's then attempt to solve the inevitable shortages by asking some of the worst regimes in the world: Russia, Iran and Venezuela, to sell us more oil.
Oops, I mean Iran and Venezuela.
Supply chain issues? At least some of this is based on transportation bottlenecks. Don't we have an entire Department of Transportation that, at least on paper, should be able to help with this? I guess they are too busy trying to engineer zero-fatality highways and eliminate racism in road construction to help.
How about families of infants who currently cannot get infant formula? “Corporate greed!” cry some Democrats. Not so fast.
Some of the infant formula shortage is due to a decrease in demand for formula during the height of the COVID pandemic, followed by a rapid increase as we've emerged from the pandemic. This is a common supply shortage story across the board, but one that is exacerbated with perishable commodities that cannot not be stockpiled.
But another problem is the government itself. The infant formula market is dominated by three large companies, one of which (Abbot) is currently shut down by the FDA over a contamination scare. The reason there is so little competition in this area is due to WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children), a program run by the federal government, but administered by individual states. WIC grants contracts to manufacturers that provide steep discounts to the program. That effectively limits competition to large companies that can afford to lose money on those contracts.
Is this Biden's fault? Not directly. But he's been in government for decades — and knows this as well as I and many of his other critics do. He can at least prevent this type of particularly terrible shortage from happening again with a stroke of that famous executive action pen of his. I guess it's easier to yell about “corporate greed” than to annoy the left by addressing the problem in meaningful ways.
How about the issues along our southern border? All President Biden had to do was look the other way while holdover policies from the Trump administration, many of which were actually holdovers from the Obama-Biden administration, gave him some room to maneuver. Instead he's dialed things up from bad to godawful.
There were over 100,000 deaths last year due to very potent drugs entering this country from China, Mexico and Central America — most of which come across the southern border. Yet Biden is fully committed to lifting the Title 42 restrictions, which, while an imperfect tool, have restricted the flow of illegal persons and substances across the southern border for the past few years. This is a huge unforced error that I think will cost the Democrats dearly in the midterms.
Then there's the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB — has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?), within the Department of Homeland Security. Even if one could completely justify a rationale for such a thing, the optics are flat-out terrible. It's the most inadvertently funny act of someone shooting themselves in their own foot I've ever seen. Massive faceplant.
So the view from midfield? November might be a really bad time to be a Democrat.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His commentary may be found on Substack (martinhackworth.substack.com) and his video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and youtube.com/channel/UC6C9D1ueAe_7HB55uhdPDhg.