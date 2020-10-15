Georgetown University recently published a study of women’s welfare and progress toward equality in the United States, with data compiled on a state by state basis. The study is large and its analysis of the causes of the states’ widely varying success in achieving gender equality is detailed and insightful. You can find the study at https://giwps.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Best-and-Worst-States-to-Be-a-Woman.pdf.
Twelve factors were taken into consideration in the study, and each state’s final score was expressed as a percentage of a perfect score. The state with the highest score was Massachusetts, with .709; the state with the lowest score was Louisiana, with .167. The average score of all states was .486.
Idaho’s score was .371, placing it well below the average. Twelve states ranked below Idaho, most of them from the southeast portion of the country, but also New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Thirteen states ranked above Idaho, but still below that national average.
The factors that were selected for measurement by the study were limited, of course, by the availability and trustworthiness of data, but they nonetheless give us a convenient and revealing summary of relevant issues in women’s progress toward full equality. There were three categories of four factors each: inclusion, justice and security.
The inclusion category measured: 1) employment — the percentage of women 16 and older who were employed at least 35 hours a week; 2) working poor — the percentage of women who had worked at least 27 weeks in the last year who were in poverty; 3) state legislature — percentage of women in both houses of the state legislature; and 4) college degree — percentage of women over 25 who had earned a bachelor's degree.
The second category was justice. The first factor was reproductive health care access — the percentage of women living in a county with a clinic that provides abortion services. The second factor was a legal protection group: whether or not state laws protect workers from sexual harassment, protect women from domestic violence, mandate parental leave, set the minimum wage above $12 per hour, allow abortion without counseling, and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The third factor in the justice category was discriminatory norms. It concerned male attitudes toward women’s roles, measuring the percentage of males over 18 who agreed that “it is much better for everyone involved if the man is the achiever outside the home and the woman takes care of the home and family.”
The fourth factor was maternal mortality related to pregnancy or childbirth, a measure of a state’s health care services to women.
The security category included: 1) intimate partner violence — the percentage of women who have experienced such violence over the past year; 2) gun deaths — number of women who have died from gun-related homicides or suicides in the past year, per 100,000; 3) health care affordability, i.e. the ability of women to access health care without financial restraints; and 4) community safety — the percentage of women who are not afraid to walk alone in their neighborhoods at night.
What accounts for Idaho’s poor score? One way to assess that is to arrange the scores for each of the 12 factors from highest to lowest and divide them into quintiles, from the highest (first quintile) to the lowest (fifth quintile).
For Idaho, in the inclusion category, three of the four scores are in the lowest quintile; the surprising exception is the score for women in the legislature, which is in the second quintile.
In the justice category, Idaho’s scores for three of the four factors are in the fourth quintile; its score for the discriminatory norms factor is in the bottom quintile.
In the security category, gun deaths and community safety scores are in the fourth quintile; the intimate partner violence score is, happily, in the first quintile; the score for health care affordability is in the bottom quintile.
To put it another way, 10 of Idaho’s 12 scores are in the last, or next to last, quintiles, but two scores are either in the top or second quintiles. It is those two high scores that enable Idaho to rank 39th in the overall state rankings rather than lower.
Make of these ratings what you will, but it strikes me as ironic that one of Idaho’s success stories for women is the number of women in the Legislature. That may be a positive achievement in itself, but one might also expect that it would produce other positive consequences for women, especially in the justice category; but Idaho scores in the fourth or fifth quintiles there. And that’s probably because 22 of those women are Republicans, only 11 are Democrats, and Republicans hold a super-majority in the Legislature as a whole.
As the report elsewhere observes: “Democratic Party control of the state government is associated with better performance,” and it also reports that when American women were asked, “Do you think there is full equality for women in work, life, and politics — or is there still work to be done?”, 88 percent of women Democrats said, “There’s still work to be done,” while 57 percent of Republican women said, “There’s full equality now.” It’s hardly surprising that the relatively large female representation in Idaho’s Legislature has failed to bring our state to even an average level of success in protecting women’s rights.
