Why read and write poetry? It is a worthy and important art form for anyone. However, poetry has often been pushed to the back of the list when all other writing is completed. We often don’t perceive poetry as a practical pursuit, but it can be the doorway into other areas of higher thinking and creativity.
Distance learning is here to stay, and poetry is a learned behavior. I love exploring online tools as I develop ways to support teachers, students and library patrons at a distance. Over the past few years, I have often pondered ways to bring poetry and other literature into classrooms and libraries. I am constantly searching for ways to engage learners with words. How can we use methods that are physically interactive and philosophically reflective? The activities described here address all these goals and outcomes. Many of these strategies will work when teaching students in person or remotely. Adjust accordingly.
Poetry is a terrific resource. Students can’t fake reading it, as teachers often see with novels. As David Rickert writes in his article “Why Poetry is Perfect for Remote Learning,” “If you give a student a poem, especially a modern poem that isn’t out there on Sparknotes or Shmoop, they have to read it. And then all you have to do is create activities that get them to analyze it.” Poems allow students to practice close reading. They are short and meant to be read over and over again. This makes the art form effective for developing reading fluency and comprehension.
The craft of writing words and the joy of reading them out loud allows people to feel empowered as writers and as readers. It offers an opportunity to frame the challenge of every writer. Reading poetry also has tremendous value. Writers need to write the words, but readers make them come to life. Poetry lends itself to being read aloud with powerful expression and deep feelings. There are rich aesthetics, such as those found in the poems of E.E. Cummings, in which the shapes are as important as the words themselves.
Teachers, try these engagements:
Read a poem of the day to your students, in person or in a video you post. Choose something inspirational. Maybe something silly. Whatever you choose, your students will enjoy hearing your voice. Poetry allows you to connect with your students. In remote instruction or in person, sharing daily poetry may be a soothing way to begin each day in either a synchronous or self-guided format.
Play music. This usually works best with jazz, classical or other instrumentals without lyrics. Students can write words or phrases to describe the music.
Ask students to look up and find a favorite piece of visual art. Next, have them make a list of words to describe the artwork. Use the descriptive words to write a line or more of poetry using onomatopoeia, simile, personification, metaphor, oxymoron or other figurative language. Ask them to write another line using different figurative language. Put all of the visuals on a screen or a whiteboard. Ask students to read the lines to a partner or the class who will try to guess the piece of art.
“Do a poem jigsaw,” says Peter Armenti in his article, “Writing Poetry in the Classroom: Bell Ringers.” “Hand each student one or two lines from a poem, depending on the length of the lines. Mix a few short poems through the class or give everyone an excerpt from the same long poem. (Students should not know how many different poems have been distributed.) After reading their line(s) and recording one or two sentences of reaction, ask students to move around the room to find someone else with lines from what they think is the same poem. They should sit together to discuss reasons why they believe the lines come from the same poem.”
Inevitably, unless everyone in the class is working with the same poem, some students will partner with someone with lines from a different poem. They may or may not figure this out after taking a closer look. However, the most significant outcome of the activity is that students are discussing poetry in a meaningful way. Put the poems from the activity in a book for students to access in the classroom.
Encourage students to explore poems with which they will feel an affinity. Provide links to a wide range of poems and poets. Check out the Carney Sandoe Blog for some good sources. In addition to reading live, or recording a reading, you may ask students to write or record a reaction focusing on why they found the poem appealing.
One way to do this is to have students read a poem three times, each time with a different color for annotation. That way you can see the development of ideas upon successive readings. And perhaps students will get the aha! moment that reading something a few times is a worthwhile thing to do.
Poems are easy to add to existing remote curriculum. Unlike contemporary literature, great poems are readily available online. All you have to do is provide students with a link. You can also copy the text and paste it into a document where they can annotate it or answer some questions. Poetry can easily be added to reading or writing units. For example, pick a classic young adult novel and google its name along with the words “poetry pairings.” You’ll find resources, ideas, connections, relationships and lesson plans. When writing a persuasive paper, have students analyze related poems for rhetorical strategies.
A poetry lover is a person who loves at least one poem, that’s all. It is as accessible as you want it to be. Poetry’s short and concise format is often more manageable, especially for people with writer’s block. Poetry’s range of subject matter is vast and varied and can help stimulate rich, precise, imaginative language. Through poetry, you can practice inferential thinking in text that is short yet filled with meaning. It can help you make a personal connection to those around you. Poetry can help create a more relaxed and positive atmosphere at home or in the workplace. It gives voice and emits a sense of the beauty and joy of being alive.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches at Idaho State University and Boise State University