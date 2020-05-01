What is the statistical value of human life within our country and, more specifically, what is the actual worth of a person wrongfully killed? I have pondered the first question philosophically, and sadly weighed the second one on occasion during my law practice.
There are those who contend life is priceless and that you can’t put a value on it, but we do it every day in America. Conservative Idaho has adopted statutes (tort reform) that severely limit the amount of money recoverable for the negligent taking of an individual life. After calculating economic factors like medical expense and lost income or support, the additional award permitted for the general loss of a life in Idaho today is approximately $350,000 (the original statutory cap was $250,000, but it has been adjusted upward for inflation).
That current approximation of $350,000, even when compounded with lost wages or other economic damages, is considerably less than the value our federal government places upon life for its policy making decisions. Various federal agencies use different VSL standards (value of a statistical life) in enacting regulations. Those numbers range generally between $8 million to $10 million per life (age is not factored into these measurements).
The coronavirus pandemic has brought this consideration of the value of human life to the forefront in many people’s minds. Our efforts to minimize death and pressure upon our medical systems have unleashed a myriad of other detrimental impacts in addition to crushing economic loss. Knowing that we all inevitably die, how do we value and weigh those forces in determining our coronavirus decisions, or should we weigh them at all?
There are those who would suggest it is callous to place a value upon efforts to save human lives, or to even consider weighing these other impacts. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, has said in the fight against coronavirus that we cannot put a dollar figure on saving human life, and he commented that his mother is not expendable over this battle.
However, the reality is that political and business decisions are made daily in America based upon cost comparisons against the number of lives saved. Doctors do this in medicine when they are required to allocate scare resources. Cost factors are weighed constantly against human mortality in the production of automobiles. Governmental decisions regarding environmental regulations compare the cost of the protective measures against the number of lives that are projected to be saved, and the list goes on.
The Trump administration has rolled back dozens of regulations enacted under Barack Obama’s tenure claiming the cost projections used were either too low or the life-saving benefits were inflated. These decisions affecting life and death are political whether we like it or not, and contrary to Gov. Cuomo’s view, government expenditures are routinely based upon cost comparisons to the number of lives saved.
Many have maintained the efforts to try and control the coronavirus impact should solely be guided by science, but the conflicting policy decisions being made remain political. The world-wide impact of coronavirus and the media focus have made it controversial for politicians to suggest that an economic analysis should be applied in enacting policy, but the longer the world continues on economic shutdown, the greater will be the clamor and realization that the cost of all detrimental impacts need to be considered.
At this juncture, given the rates of infection and death, and not knowing how long restrictions will be in place or their ultimate cost, it appears prudent to follow the recommended lockdown regimen although some are openly defying governmental mandates.
Human population has grown from approximately 2.5 billion to over 7.5 billion people during my life span. Although birth rates have been falling in many parts of the world our species continues to expand at an incredible pace, and given how freely and quickly humans move about these days, future pandemics are inevitable.
Many policy changes should come about in evaluating the impacts from coronavirus. Weighing the overall costs for initiating procedures in comparison to saving lives will be essential in formulating sound policy for dealing with new plagues no matter what some politicians are currently stating.
