Critique has been part of my environment since I was 6 years old and started dance training. It was my constant, disquieting, companion as an artist striving for a performance standard impossible to attain. It was a moral task master as a teacher and school administrator struggling to help disengaged students learn to their unrealized potential.
“Critique” has several meanings ,some of which overlap to a degree with “criticism.” Critique is a more formal word than criticism and generally refers to analysis, objective evaluation and an examination of internal validity. “Criticism” is a synonym, but often has an additional connotation of negativity. Critique in the dance world I inhabited for many years was embraced as invaluable.
Without straightforward, honest critiques from many teachers for years, I would never have studied and performed in New York City. I would never have seen myself as capable and worthy of being a tiny part of that elite world. In New York dance studios, a teacher or rehearsal director who takes the time to critique your performance notices you. They see potential and talent worth nurturing. Their attention is often embarrassing and hard to take in that very competitive, public setting, but it means you are a worthy artistic investment.
As a performer and choreographer, the only reality was what happened in public. It did not matter how brilliantly you danced in rehearsal. It did not matter how perfectly you executed a difficult phrase in class. To everyone but yourself and those sweating next to you, your existence and worth rested on what you pulled together in a performance. The same is true of accomplished athletes I have known. It didn’t matter what you produced in practice. What mattered was what you delivered in competition.
I noticed early that truly accomplished dancers never competed against others on stage or in the classroom. They competed against perfection and nothing less. They craved correction, advice, suggestions and critique because those marked the only pathway to the impossible, unattainable perfection they sought and would never achieve. The dancers competing against other dancers lacked the stamina and the craving for true artistry. They lacked the courage and curiosity to see just how close to the sun they could fly without melting.
As a teacher and school principal, I was constantly driven by the expectation that only when every child read at grade level every year was our literacy instruction and curriculum sufficient. Of course, we never got there, but that was the expected, impossible goal. I suppose because I was a dancer, I viewed that challenge as daunting but not immobilizing. It was adrenaline-producing to see how close we could get to the sun. As a principal, there was nothing more exhilarating than working with teachers who believed in the impossible perfection of themselves and their students.
Now, fast forward to retirement and the world of local politics. We have a city nestled in incredible topography. We have a river flowing through the heart of our town. We have foothills and steppes that take one’s breath away. We have high deserts and mountain ranges that remind us of our insignificance and the glory of nature. We have the descendants of pioneers who traveled across treacherous unknowns to follow a dream built on faith. We have the proud descendants of Indigenous tribes who fought bravely against all odds to preserve their beliefs and cultures. We have the descendants of immigrants who sacrificed life, limb and family to pursue the dream of a better life. We have the descendants of industry magnates who energized technological progress in the pursuit of wealth and power. We have great potential should we be driven to seek impossible perfection.
The core question for our city is whether or not we are collectively driven to seek and nurture our highest potential. Do we have the courage and inquisitiveness to look at ourselves objectively, analyze our strengths and weaknesses, and critique ourselves and each other for the greater good? I think many of us do. I believe, collectively, we do.
I talk with people every day who love this community because of what it offers and even more because of its potential. I listen as those same folks bemoan our shortcomings, our tendencies to cling to past practices whether or not they translate successfully into the contemporary world with its unique challenges, our fear of critiquing ourselves because we believe admitting imperfection is a shortcoming to be ashamed of rather than a challenge to be embraced.
I talk with Pocatello residents daily who stay because of what is already here, but even more because of what this place could become. They could move to a town that already embodies much of what they see bubbling under the surface in our city, but they want to be part of a collective pursuit of impossible perfection. They want to be here the day Pocatello bursts forth.
Pocatello is the dancer who gets noticed during class in the studio. She is the possibility with the talent and drive to become enviable for what she brings out in herself and others. She is the city worthy of unflinching critique because she has the potential to stand out. She is worthy of the time and energy it takes to objectively assess, examine, nurture and perfect.
In my new political environment, my critiques are born of my faith and belief in what I find here and what I know is ready to blossom if we citizens have the fortitude to unleash the potential of our community. Potential does not hone itself accidentally. It is achieved through self-examination, hard work, disappointment, staying the course and being willing to reach for impossible perfection. Pocatello deserves the coaches and rehearsal directors who are willing to invest in her unrealized future.
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.