Right now happens to be, by any objective measure, the best time that there has ever been to be alive for the majority of us — here in the United States anyway. I've made this argument many times and I'm convinced that it's true because the data is on my side.
But if the fact that we are living in what amounts to a golden age is so demonstrably true, why are so many so convinced that we are actually poised precipitously at the edge of some vast oblivion? I think that the answer to that involves the machinations of both major political parties in this country and their enablers in the media.
Neither the Democrats or the Republicans stand for much of anything these days besides opposing most everything that the other side does. Both parties have, over the past few decades, refashioned themselves as resistance parties. They want whatever those other people over there don't.
But in order to make that fly, everything has to be in a perpetual state of crisis. No crisis, no urgency and no need for a resistance movement. Fortuitously, the media discovered, decades ago, that perpetual crises are a great business model. Political parties were quick to follow. So here we are. Crisis and resistance is win-win as far as the political and media classes are concerned.
By most objective standards, the roll-out of a half-dozen or so COVID vaccines less than a year after COVID-19 mushroomed into a worldwide pandemic is a miracle of the modern age. Trump should get some credit for this too, as Operation Warp Speed occurred on his watch and with his encouragement (albeit mixed).
But at the time, the Democrats, who were then the party of resistance to Trump, had plenty to say about potential problems with the safety and efficacy of the vaccines being rolled out. Their arguments all came down to about the same thing: Anything that Trump and big pharma were pushing couldn't possibly be unambiguously good.
Study after study has shown that if one looks carefully at vaccine opposition, those so enamored do not fall neatly along social and political lines. Although social resistance to vaccines is strongest among the religious right, who are typically aligned with the Republicans, it's nearly as high among African Americans — a reliable Democratic constituency — and the feng shui set way over on the left.
The only factor that seems to be common across ideological boundaries is how far out in the vacuum of space the skeptics are. Very ideological people, be they left or right, seem to be strongly anti-vaccination. Vaccine hesitancy spans the political spectrum. In this regard, Robert F Kennedy Jr. is just as much of a knucklehead as Rand Paul.
The media loves this. On one side they get to paint everyone in flyover country as a bunch of anti-science rubes who are going to die, their last words being of regret and repentance, of respiratory failure in some hellish, overcrowded hospital ward. On the other they get to paint pro-vaxxers as the vanguard to a dystopian future in which the entire population of the country is implanted with mind-control microchips, courtesy of the pandemic of 2020-2022, and the sheeple who fell for the big lie.
Both of these arguments garner lots of attention despite being, at a minimum, gross exaggerations of reality.
The reality is that an amazing number of Americans, in a very short amount of time, have received at least a first dose of one of the vaccines. After some initial logistical problems, vaccinations seem to be widely available to anyone who wants one. Side effects other than mild seem to be few and far between.
The new, Delta variant of COVID seems to be spreading most rapidly among those who are, either by accident or design, unvaccinated. In the case of the former that is of concern. In the case of the latter it is not — to me anyway.
We could continue down a lengthy list of current issues — debt, infrastructure, education, voting rights, ad infinitum, ad nauseum — and see the same things play out. There are, at least according to the Democrats, the Republicans and the media, no social or political issues that are not teetering at the edge of a cliff, just waiting for the plunge that is surely coming.
I think that most people are wise enough to know that most politicians rarely say anything that isn't self-serving. The real change is the degree to which most people no longer trust the media, as a whole anyway, in the same manner. They might trust the part of the media that tells them what they want to hear, but not much else.
And why not? If the only information that I had about vaccinations, voting rights, etc., came from the media, I'd suspect it's veracity as well. Those media figures looking down their noses at the portions of the general public who distrust whatever they are selling have only themselves to blame for their lack of credibility.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.