We’ve all heard it right after a mass shooting. One pundit or another declares that nobody “needs” to have a gun clip that carries more than x number of rounds. Using that subjective word, “needs,” has always struck me as an odd rationale for increased regulation.
So I propose we play a game, for entertainment purposes only. Think of a world where people only get to do and have what you think they — you guessed it — need. Because I don’t think people need to drink beer. I don’t think the world needed to see J-Lo's and Shakira’s nether regions during the Super Bowl halftime show. I don’t think we actually need NFL football at all, to be honest. I don’t think the F-bomb is necessary in just about any PG-13 movie. And mullets are needed even less.
I don’t think we need rap or screamo metal music, and we sure as hell don’t need NPR or PBS. Nor does the world need to hear how offended you are that I just wrote that. I don’t think you need to write a letter to the editor demanding they pull my column. If you do, well, I don’t need to read it.
I don’t think you needed to buy that Subaru, or those “Coexist” and “Bernie 2020” stickers on its bumper. You didn’t need to purchase that social status gourmet coffee this morning, for that matter. I don’t think you need a parakeet or a cat or a liger. I think it’s incredibly rare that anyone ever needs an abortion, spray tan or Krispy Kreme doughnut.
I really like this game, a lot. But it could go on forever. And if I kept going, I could deny all of humanity everything except only what I deemed they need. It is absurd, presumptuous, and narcissistic to use a subjective assessment of what someone else does or doesn’t need, then project it as some kind of virtuous policy benchmark. That’s simply a mass delusion by a faction on the left that hasn’t met a human behavior they don’t want to regulate.
We rarely exercise our wide array of rights out of need. I travel, worship, express, protest, associate, purchase, bear arms — almost always — just because I want to. In our expression of rights, the concept of “needing to” imposed by someone else is ludicrously foreign in our non-authoritarian system.
Yet, this really is the strange standard of the left with rights they find problematic. It’s not just guns. Years ago Michael Bloomberg as New York City mayor tried his level best with mixed success to ban things like trans fat and salt and sugary drinks, because he didn’t think people needed to be consuming such things. While we distract ourselves into accepting such regulation under the banner of public health, ask yourself how prohibiting a fully consensual transaction between all parties involved — by a bureaucracy intrusive enough to believe they will guide your life better than you will — fits into the ecosystem of a constitutional republic. Spoiler: It doesn’t.
If you’re a PBS-watching Subaru-driving Starbucks-drinking liger-owning spray tanner — I genuinely hope you mentally told me where to stuff it. Because that’s the appropriate response when someone comes along and tries to limit your rights based on what they think you need.
