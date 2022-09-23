Ken Burns’s new six-hour documentary, "The U.S. and the Holocaust," may be his best and possibly his hardest to watch because of Nazi Germany and the murder of 6 million Jews. There are moments of heroism, as well. What is particularly disturbing is how topical this story feels with its anti-immigrant anger and the failure of nations, including the United States, to act and save the Jews, not only in Germany but in the countries the Nazis conquered.

Ken Burns begins "The U.S. and the Holocaust" with a photo that Otto Frank took of his wife and two daughters just as they were planning to flee Germany and settle in Amsterdam. By 1933, Hitler had become the Fuhrer (leader) and the persecution of Jews had begun. Otto Frank got their treasured visas and escaped, but the Nazis invaded Holland. We already know Otto Frank’s story from the brilliant and poignant diary his daughter, Anne Frank, kept while they were in hiding. After their betrayal and arrest, Anne Frank and her sister Margo died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, only weeks before the camp was liberated in March 1945. Otto survived.