Ken Burns’s new six-hour documentary, "The U.S. and the Holocaust," may be his best and possibly his hardest to watch because of Nazi Germany and the murder of 6 million Jews. There are moments of heroism, as well. What is particularly disturbing is how topical this story feels with its anti-immigrant anger and the failure of nations, including the United States, to act and save the Jews, not only in Germany but in the countries the Nazis conquered.
Ken Burns begins "The U.S. and the Holocaust" with a photo that Otto Frank took of his wife and two daughters just as they were planning to flee Germany and settle in Amsterdam. By 1933, Hitler had become the Fuhrer (leader) and the persecution of Jews had begun. Otto Frank got their treasured visas and escaped, but the Nazis invaded Holland. We already know Otto Frank’s story from the brilliant and poignant diary his daughter, Anne Frank, kept while they were in hiding. After their betrayal and arrest, Anne Frank and her sister Margo died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, only weeks before the camp was liberated in March 1945. Otto survived.
As a filmmaker, Ken Burns has a process that has become familiar. He uses archival footage, still photos from the era, and interviews with historians speaking about what became known as the Holocaust. Victims of the Nazis also appear to tell their tragic stories. The series is narrated by Peter Coyote, his warm engaging voice expressive and effective. The documentary explores national politics — from Germany, where Adolf Hitler left prison to speak on street corners and eventually became Germany’s dictator, to isolationist America, as well.
President Franklin Roosevelt was sympathetic to the plight of the Jews but many in his own administration, like State Department official Breckinridge Long, did not want to let Jews into America and even suppressed reports from Switzerland about what was really happening.
Ken Burns shows that most everyday Americans were not unaware of what the Nazis were doing in Europe, especially after Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, in 1938 when Nazi paramilitary and Hitler Youth attacked and burned synagogues and Jewish businesses. Newspaper headlines carried the story. According to Burns, some Americans questioned the evidence. A Catholic priest, Father Coughlin, defended the state-sponsored violence of the Nazi regime. A national hero, Charles Lindbergh, argued against the U.S. interfering in the European conflict and blamed the Jews for the pro-war fever. Lindbergn accepted a medal from the Nazis.
The bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, changed everything. America entered the war. Tragically, Japanese American citizens were put in internment camps.
In 1943, Russian troops destroyed the invading German army. By April of 1945, Russian and American troops discovered and liberated the concentration camps and the Nazi atrocities were documented. Ken Burns includes footage of a shocked General Eisenhower viewing the Buchenwald concentration camp. Burns mentions many heroes, like Raoul Gustaf Wallenberg, who took great risk to get Jews out of cities where they had sought refuge.
With the recent problems in America with immigration and xenophobic American governors sending vulnerable Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and other locations, the Ken Burns documentary seems painfully topical. Brian Lowry of CNN makes a statement in his review that is relevant: “Addressing such modern examples, historian Nell Irvin Painter speaks of a stream of White supremacy and anti-Semitism that has run through US history. ‘It's a big stream, and it's always there,’ she says. ‘Sometimes it bubbles up, and it shocks us, and it gets slapped down. But the stream is always there.’"
What happened at Charlottesville is a good example.
Ken Burns and his team end with three images: a man carrying a Confederate flag in the Capitol, another man with a T-shirt that reads “Camp Auschwitz,” and a final image of the Statue of Liberty.
It is difficult to understand how Adolf Hitler got so far and persuaded so many to follow him on his evil path. Ken Burns doesn’t have the answer, but everyone should watch "The U.S. and the Holocaust." It is devastating, yet still speaks to the strength of the human spirit. You may find the viewing experience unsettling, but it will haunt you.
