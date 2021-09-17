Marvel’s latest new series, “What if...?,” is a re-imagining of how stories might unfold if minor events changed or specific decisions went differently. Along those lines, this is an "alternative" story of COVID-19 and what should have happened.
in December of 2019 the World Health Organization's Beijing office was informed of a pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, Hubei Province. WHO soon issued alerts on a new contagion doing severe damage to respiratory systems.
Ron Klain had been President Barack Obama’s Ebola coordinator and intercepted these early international alerts. He harbored a smoldering grudge against President Donald Trump. In an Atlantic article, Klain questioned the president’s ability to handle this new flu, citing “Trump’s numerous tweets — calling Obama a ‘dope’ and ‘incompetent’ for his handling of the (Ebola) epidemic.”
Candidate Joe Biden turned to Klain for advice on coronavirus. Klain urged getting out in front on the issue and helped Biden author a Jan. 27, 2020, op-ed for USA Today. In it, Biden would warn of the “possibility of a pandemic” — that with only five cases in the U.S. at the time, “there will likely be more” and “this could get serious.”
Klain also added political hits similar to his Atlantic article, that “Trump’s demonstrated failures of judgment and his repeated rejection of science make him the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health challenge.”
But Dr. Jill Biden red-flagged that language for turning a potential health crisis into a political club. Other campaign staff had a more pragmatic concern: “What would Tony Fauci say?” Fauci had advised five presidents, already warned against politicizing the virus and was viewed as the U.S.’s top expert on fighting contagious diseases.
With Fauci’s reaction unknown, the overt slap at Trump was edited out. Klain was told to open a backchannel to Fauci, and when he did, was surprised to hear the White House had no desire to play politics with this “hot potato.” Trump would later tell Bob Woodward, “This Chinese virus could be five times more deadly than the common flu,” and he was inclined to listen to Fauci.
So, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and its director became a shared resource to both campaigns. Fauci, for his part, pushed a reasoned message of “a need for readiness, without panic.”
In his Feb. 4, 2020, State of the Union speech, President Trump delivered that message, striking an unlikely accord with Biden’s USA Today op-ed. The applause line resonated across the House.
By mid-March, the WHO had declared the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19, a worldwide pandemic.
Fauci began to speak of finding a vaccine on an accelerated timetable. This became the focus of House and Senate hearings, broadcast to millions on C-SPAN, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Experts spanning the scientific world replied to a hundred variations on “Can this be done safely?” In the end, Congressional authorization, with public safeguards, became part of the trillion-dollar bill signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020.
Days later, on April 3, Bernie Sanders called for a second coronavirus relief package to include monthly payments of $2,000 to every person regardless of immigration status. It smelled like one of Sanders’ campaign planks calling for a “basic guaranteed income.”
Biden condemned Sanders’ crass use of the virus for political gain. Instead, he called for a summit with President Trump to outline a nonpartisan pandemic response.
Three days later, Biden and Trump agreed over the phone to officially declare COVID-19 a national emergency off limits to politics. Director Fauci was tasked with developing the most credible path forward, including recommendations to states for a rollout of vaccines.
The Brookings Institution would summarize the message for political hacks: “Keep mum, and let the scientists and public-health experts share the facts with the American people.” From that point on, the final word on everything from social distancing to masks, from anti-viral treatments to vaccines, would be local doctors and public health professionals in towns and neighborhoods across America.
As a direct result of the Trump-Biden agreement, vaccines became available in October of 2020. By April 2021, 70 percent of Americans were vaccinated, and whenever COVID-19 cases trended upward, face masks would spring up like sunglasses in summer. And that is how, in the freest nation on earth, coronavirus claimed fewer lives per capita than in far more authoritarian nations.
And so ends the untold story of COVID-19 in America. It is untold because it is regretfully untrue. Had patriotism come before politics, had the good of Americans won out over grasping government power, this version of events was not just “possible,” it would have been likely. It is now merely a “What if?” tale reminding us why “love of country” is still an essential character trait.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.