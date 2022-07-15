“Man in his arrogance thinks himself a great work, worthy the interposition of a deity.” So wrote Charles Darwin in his second notebook. We humans have invented gods, and written books that we pretend they authored, in which we are assured that we are uniquely important and that all other living beings exist only to serve our needs. We claim, in those books, that we have things no other creatures possess: immortal souls. Apparently, we humans don’t believe that special beings like ourselves can simply cease to be; we must live forever, though not on this earth, but in some radiant celestial realm where we live on indefinitely, doing….well, we’re not sure just what we do there, but it must be glorious, somehow.
It’s pretty apparent, given the popularity of these childish religious delusions about what we are, that we only utilize our vaunted human intelligence selectively. But when we do use it, we succeed in understanding what we really are: clever mammals in the ape family, who came into existence by chance, have been shaped by evolutionary processes and are no more, or less, intrinsically important than any other creature that has emerged on this planet. We see clearly that there is no purpose for which our species came into being, that there is no cosmic saga in which humans play a leading role. All creatures have simply happened, and there is no divine yardstick available to measure their comparative worth.
We also know that life on earth began through some chemical happenstance, and that, over the eons since life arose, thousands of kinds of living things have come and gone, either due to changes in climate, or because of cosmic accidents, or simply because those creatures were unable, for whatever reason, to keep reproducing.
We know, moreover, that the way we humans are — our nature — is the consequence of our being creatures who have survived by gradually acquiring traits conducive to our doing so. Our moral instincts, for example, emerged during the time when we lived in small groups as hunter-gatherers. One such moral instinct was that empathizing with, and caring for, our species’ vulnerable infants and children was a morally good thing, and ignoring or harming them was morally wrong.
Other survival-promoting moral feelings included the approval of someone behaving fairly in cooperative endeavors with another member of the group, and of showing loyalty to one’s own group in competition with other groups. These aspects of a moral code may have evolved because natural selection operates at the level of the group, as well as the individual. Darwin thought that was the case, though many modern evolution theorists disagree.
In any case, despite our evolved morality, we are essentially a selfish species. That selfishness, that preoccupation with ourselves and our own affairs, entails a disinclination to let our moral instincts reach much beyond other humans. In fact, those instincts rarely reach further than our close relatives and the groups to which we belong: fellow-workers, churches, fraternal organization, neighborhoods, etc. Only relatively recently, and for far too few, have we extended our moral instincts beyond ourselves (and our pets) to include our planet’s non-human residents.
Also unfortunately, not only are we humans blind to the rights of other species, we have escaped the ecological limitations that keep the populations of those species in check. Our population has increased to the point that it encroaches upon other creatures’ ecosystems throughout the world, and disrupts or destroys them. And, our impact upon the environment, with our industries, our waste and our resource-consumptive way of life, have turned us into a destroyer of other life-forms on a scale not seen since that famous meteorite that doomed the dinosaurs. The U.N. report on extinctions finds that ”around one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades, more than ever before in human history.”
We are, in fact, replicating the effects of that meteorite, but in slow motion. The carbon dioxide we have created, and continue to create, has altered the climate, and we have now begun to experience the consequences of that climate change. But our innate self-centeredness leads us to attend to those consequences largely in terms of their effects upon our own species. With typical selfishness, we focus upon injury and inconvenience to humans, and largely ignore the devastating effects of climate change upon non-human lives.
When there is a forest fire, what is usually reported about its effects? It’s whether or not anyone (any human) died, and whether or not any structures (built by humans) were destroyed. How many of us have heard how many Redwood trees, or Sequoia trees have died in those California fires? How much reporting has there been about the fires’ overall effects upon forest ecosystems? What are we told about whether or not those ecosystems, given the steady increase in global warming, will recover?
And, when the abnormally high temperatures and drought in the American Southwest is reported, what is the focus? It’s human discomfort and the increasing scarcity of water for human consumption. How many of us are aware that several national parks will, before long, have to change their names? In Joshua Tree National Park in California, the Joshua trees are dying due to the drought. In Saguaro National Park in Arizona, the saguaros are dying, for the same reason. Soon, those parks will have none of the remarkable and distinctive plants for which they were named.
In a sense, from a species perspective, it’s odd that people become so upset about human deaths through natural disasters or inter-human violence. Humans are a dime a dozen. We may each be unique, but most of us are also redundant. And, while there’s little doubt that our species will survive climate change, thousands of other species will not. Global warming may not produce a sudden, spectacular die-off, in the way the Chicxulub meteor did, but it is happening too quickly for many species to evolve ways to cope with it.
And what have we done to avert this massive decline in biodiversity? Very little. We’ve made no significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. We are as committed as ever to increased growth and resource consumption. We show no inclination to reduce our population, or stop destroying wildlife ecosystems. If only we possessed a morality as comprehensive as our knowledge, the future for other species would not seem so bleak.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.