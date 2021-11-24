The City of Pocatello has a runoff election Tuesday, November 30. I love that a city election doesn’t require candidates to choose a party affiliation. So often voters use that (R) or (D) next to a name to fill in the circle — or not. I like thinking that the possibility still exists for “person over party” to lead with voters’ votes.
When I consider a candidate, the first questions I ask myself are “Do I know them personally? Have I ever spent time with them, and how did that go?”
Truthfully, ever since Mayor Blad threw on a cow suit with me just days before his second election in 2013 while I was cheering at a race, he secured my vote. I was in the middle of getting over being mad at him, and that gesture certainly helped. A few years later at another fun run, he did it again! We spent an hour high-fiving kids together and encouraging them to “keep moooving.” I don’t agree with everything he has done as Mayor, but I appreciate Brian’s willingness to engage with citizens and I share his lifelong love of Pocatello.
As soon as I became aware of David Worley’s candidacy, I began Googling. His credentials are impressive, and his military experience is admirable. He has produced a number of YouTube videos that offer a view into some of his philosophies and illustrate he is well-spoken. I’ve been able to see his leadership, for better or worse, in action.
In late September, there was an article in the Idaho State Journal titled “Hundreds of parents, students gather in protest of District 25 mask mandate.” The article by Candace Spector discussed how “nearly 300 people, including at least a dozen school-age children, filed into a room inside the Leavitt Center Arts Academy for a meeting that lasted about two hours.” Ms. Spector went on to note that “familiar faces to the cause led the discussion … with Pocatello mayoral candidate David Worley doing most of the talking to the group.” Video of him talking that night was shared on social media. I only watched a few minutes, but it reiterated that Mr. Worley is well-spoken. I can also attest that he can energize a crowd.
Many who were at that meeting at the Leavitt Center attended the next Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25 board meeting on September 28 to protest and testify against a mask mandate. I wrote an op ed about my attendance at that meeting titled “My American Flag.” I discussed wanting to attend with my family to not only support our school board, but, knowing there would be protests, I also felt that it was important to put myself in the company of people with whom I disagree. I wrote, “I needed to see their anger, fears and frustration for myself rather than just read about it online.”
My previous descriptions of that school board meeting held at Century High School noted the dozens of protestors chanting and holding signs at the entrance of the school. People in the audience heckled school board members and whooped and hollered after public testimony, even after being asked by the Chair of the Board to refrain from doing so. While one of our son’s classmates was offering public testimony at the microphone, he was jeered and booed. At one point when I turned around to see how packed the auditorium was, I saw two men in the back holding an American flag between them. I noticed Mr. Worley sitting quietly alone just a few rows behind me.
Mr. Worley’s attendance at that school board meeting along with his major speaking role at the Leavitt Center gathering days before lead me to think he was supportive of the obnoxious audience behavior
that lacked tact and respect. Mr. Worley had ample opportunity at the school board meeting to quietly canvas the room and ask the members of his like-minded assembly to tone it down — to refrain from booing students at the microphone. Perhaps he did, and I didn’t notice. With the disrespectful behavior consistent throughout the meeting, I arrived at the conclusion that Mr. Worley either condoned it or was ineffective in limiting it.
I am not an “ends justify the means” kind of gal. How a candidate disagrees and engages in conflict is as important to me as the issues themselves. Since this pandemic began, no one in decision making roles has had it easy, but it’s an easy decision to model and encourage civility and respect for one another. I hope that whichever one of the two candidates wins on Tuesday will start with that. And for voters, one of the most civil and respectful things we can do is get to the polls and cast our votes. I hope you will do that.
Billie Johnson of Pocatello holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business from Idaho State University. She is an engineer and community volunteer who relishes hiking and biking the mountains of Southeast Idaho.