Facts and truth. In the dictionary, these are synonyms, but words have connotations beyond their literal definitions.
Nowadays, a lot of people love to pretend that facts mean nothing. Facts are “fake,” they say as they spin their own “truths” without data to back up what they’re saying.
But the truth about facts is much more complicated. Facts are data. Facts themselves, when collected in a scientific, replicable manner, do not lie. Facts can be interpreted to mean different things and how we interpret that data leads us to the truth — or “truth.”
Several days ago, a conservative relative of mine on Facebook posted a video of Donald Trump talking about mail-in voting. Trump, of course, was saying that mail-in voting was rife with fraud — a claim that is not backed up by facts.
For the most part, I’ve stopped engaging with most people on social media regarding politics. It never seems to get me anywhere productive. I definitely avoid topics that are tangled up with messy emotions, like abortion or immigration. However, this is a relative I can respectfully disagree with, and I do enjoy a good political argument. This seemed like a good topic where maybe we could find some middle ground. After all, this is a topic with verifiable data behind it. So I decided to comment.
I presented data from several different sources, all saying the same thing: Voter fraud happens so rarely that it’s not even worth having a conversation about it. Honestly, I thought I had a pretty good chance of getting this person to change their mind.
After a couple fact and forth comments, this person dropped this: “Facts are sometimes the enemy of the truth.”
At first, this comment made me enraged. As a journalist, I pride myself on finding the truth. However, after several days of serious thinking, I realized that this comment was actually, well, truthful. However, the way this person was interpreting the statement was incorrect.
The argument this person was trying to make was that facts can be false. The argument they should have been making was that facts aren’t false, but when presented with little to no context they can be misunderstood and used to present an untrue narrative.
Take these, for example.
Fact: Millennials are buying fewer houses and having fewer kids, at least not until later in life. Conjecture: Millennials are lazy and entitled and don’t have a good work ethic. Truth: Wages are stagnant and have not risen in correlation with inflation. Additionally, we are saddled with student debt that has risen at many times the rate of inflation. Most of us are not well off financially through no fault of our own.
Fact: More people are not paying their rent on time this year. Conjecture: People are lazy and need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Truth: They aren’t paying their rent on time because they lost their jobs because of a pandemic. Many people have still not received unemployment checks.
Fact: Black people are incarcerated at higher rates than white people. Conjecture: Black people are more violent and lawless than white people. Truth: Black communities in cities are policed at higher rates than white suburbia because systemic racism is still a major problem in this country.
These are great illustrations of the difference between facts and truth.
The point this relative was trying to make to me was not a good illustration. This is how their “mail-in voting is unsafe” argument went (copy-pasted here so I don’t get accused of “fake news” if this person happens to see this article): “If my elderly blind father lives with me, I may vote his ballot. If I get a ballot in the mail of a former resident I may vote that ballot. If I get 2 ballots in the mail in my name I may vote both of them. If someone I know is illegal and erroneously gets a ballot I may allow it. On a broader scale, if I am a clerk in the electors office and the box is not marked I may mark it. Etc, etc. Now I hope I could resist those temptations. I hope others would as well. But I know people and I know the climate of these elections and I am not ignorant.”
This person’s “truth” was based entirely on feelings and projections, not data.
The facts, from reputable sources, say the following.
According to the BBC, “The rate of voting fraud overall in the US is between 0.00004% and 0.0009%, according to a 2017 study by the Brennan Center for Justice.”
The New York Times has reported: “Studies have shown that all forms of voting fraud are extremely rare in the United States. A national study in 2016 found few credible allegations of fraudulent voting. A panel that Mr. Trump charged with investigating election corruption found no real evidence of fraud before he disbanded it in 2018.”
Seriously. Even Trump's own task force didn't find anything.
What about making fake ballots? That's highly improbable, according to a report by Reuters, which says, "Election experts say it would be nearly impossible for foreign actors to disrupt an election by mailing out fake ballots, a scenario floated by Attorney General William Barr. For one thing, voters won’t just be selecting a president: They might be choosing candidates for city council, school board and weighing in on ballot initiatives. That can require hundreds of different ballot designs in a single county and the United States has more than 3,000 counties. Ballots aren’t counted if they aren’t printed on the proper type of paper and don’t include specific technical markings.”
In regards specifically to what that relative of mine was saying about people filling out fraudulent ballots, the Brennan Center for Justice says, “The principal method used to detect and prevent fraud is the mail ballot envelope itself, where each voter must include personal identifying information (such as address, birthday, and driver’s license number or last four digits of a Social Security number). In most states, that information includes a signature that can be used to match against the voter rolls. The voter’s remaining personal information is also matched against the information stored on the voter rolls. As Kim Wyman, Washington’s Republican secretary of state, explained, ‘we actually compare every single signature of every single ballot that comes in and we compare it and make sure that it matches the one on their voter registration record.’”
Every time I get into these discussions, I try to find data to back up what they are telling me, without just writing them off as incorrect. (I’ve been wrong before, and unlike some people I like correcting my incorrect viewpoints.) With this voter fraud debate, I tried multiple Google searches. I tried going to right-leaning, but still reputable news sources. No one was backing up claims of massive voter fraud. Except Fox News, of course, whose only source was the heavily partisan Honest Elections Project.
Every article I did find that claimed massive voter fraud only had single, small instances to back up their claims. And honestly, do we really want to be fearmongering over small, one-off cases? I don’t.
Which brings me to my point. Truth can be subjective; facts, inherently, are objective.You can’t ignore data that make you feel uncomfortable or that don’t back up your worldview. You can’t make arguments and policy decisions based on feelings. I mean, you certainly can do that, but it’s never going to be a valid argument.
As Charles Wheelan, economist and author of “Naked Economics” and “Naked Statistic,” puts it, “It’s easy to lie with statistics, but it’s hard to tell the truth without them.”
Facts are not the enemy of the truth. Facts without truth are just statistics. But truth without facts? Those are convenient lies.
Danae Lenz is the business editor at the Idaho State Journal. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.