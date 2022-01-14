As we enter a big election year, many Idahoans will begin paying closer attention to critical issues and policies and where the political parties and candidates stand on these important topics.
Recently, I participated in a political conversation where a participant remarked, “Why bother when there is no difference in the political parties today?”
While I understand the frustration stated, the fact is there is a huge difference between the two major political parties. Look no further than the platforms of each party to see the clear differences in our core values and beliefs.
The preamble of the Republican Party platform lays out in specific language what we as Republicans believe. It is clear, concise and leaves no room for doubt on where we stand when it comes to our core values and beliefs.
The preamble of our platform boldly proclaims that “We are Republicans because we believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God our Creator, the individual, and the family; and that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability, and responsibility must be honored. … We believe in American Exceptionalism” and “that the United States Constitution is the greatest and most inspired document to govern a nation, and the republican form of government it gives us is the best guarantor of freedom in history. We believe in equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, or disability.”
These core beliefs have united us and helped us attract record numbers of Idahoans to join our “big tent” party. Many folks know that the Republican Party is the largest political party in Idaho. What you may not realize is that we are also the fastest-growing political party in Idaho, fueled in part by the record-breaking growth we are experiencing amongst the Idaho Young Republicans. Young people from across the state are uniting under the conservative banner of the Republican Party.
While these core values unite us as a party, it’s clear that within our “big tent” we differ on how conservatives should navigate the political waters. This is to be expected of any dynamic and diverse group of passionate patriots.
My experience traveling the state as party chairman is that we agree on a vast majority of issues and, quite frankly, we don’t disagree on very much at all. Disagreements are healthy and it helps us build a stronger, more representative party. In fact, one would be remiss if they perceived our differences as a sign of weakness.
Ronald Reagan once said that someone who agrees with me 80 percent of the time is my ally, not my enemy and so it is with the Republican Party. As a party, we agree 80 percent of the time; however, it is during primary elections that we accentuate the 20 percent where we disagree. That is the raison d’etre of the primary process itself. But once the voters have spoken we will unite around our candidates and our platform to assure that all Republicans are victorious in November.
The Idaho Republican Party platform is a living, breathing document updated every two years at our State Convention. The platform is not the sole indicator of our core values, but it’s a good litmus test designed to outline our values and help us navigate complicated policy discussions in a dynamic political climate. Our platform is publicly available and listed on our website at IDGOP.org. Take a look and you, too, will agree that there is a big difference between the political parties of today.
Tom Luna is the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.