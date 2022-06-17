“Upon what meat doth this our Caesar feed, That he is grown so great?" — Julius Caesar, Act 1, Scene II
The third day of testimony for the committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6 lacked the drama of the first two, but did reveal the many warnings former President Donald Trump received regarding the illegality and violation of the Constitution if Vice President Mike Pence had rejected the Electoral College and either declared Trump the winner or postponed the certification of the vote making Joe Biden the president. Trump’s own lawyer, John Eastman, insisted that even if it was unconstitutional, they should “try it anyway.”
What disturbs me the most is the arrogance and insensitivity to America’s voters to attempt such a thing, overturning the will of the people without considering possible riots by those who thought they were voting in a fair election. Did Eastman forget about the peaceful transfer of power, essential to our democracy? How could a government lawyer and a lame duck Commander in Chief even consider such an action? It is unclear what the “other” lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, thought since witnesses claimed he was “inebriated.” (I suspect “Saturday Night Live” is already working on a satirical sketch.)
Abraham Lincoln warned that the United States would never be conquered by an outside force but from within.
There is also something else to consider. The 20th Amendment to the Constitution specifies that the term of each elected president of the United States begins at noon on Jan. 20 of the year following the election. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position. That means that Joe Biden would only need to be sworn in, even if Donald Trump had barricaded himself in the White House. Gen. Mike Milley had determined that the military would stop Trump from taking over on inauguration day.
In the face of that, why attempt a coup that could lead to criminal charges? If President Trump knew he had lost the election, then he could be held legally accountable. If he actually believed he won the election, then the former president had indeed lost touch with reality as his attorney general, William Barr, suggested. This still begs the question: What was the motivation?
The answer might be what the Greek tragic writers like Sophocles called hubris, or a blind pride that causes any individual to make ambitious choices resulting in self destruction.
Something else that came out during the testimony is that Vice President Pence physically came very close to invading rioters chanting “Hang Pence,” since they considered him a traitor. What if that event, which an acquaintance and Trump supporter dismissed as just Trumpers being a “little over the top,” became an actual statistic?
We know House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged President Trump to speak out and stop the assault on the Capitol. After talking to the former president, however, McCarthy opposed a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Other Republican lawmakers think Congress has better things to do than investigate what they consider a minor incident. The attack on the Capitol was not a minor incident. Anyone who thinks so or supports the assault is unfit to serve in Congress.
The Jan. 6 committee will meet again, and it will be interesting to see if their findings change any minds. I suspect no minds will be changed. Future historians will weigh, however.
And one day, I can write about a local art exhibit.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”