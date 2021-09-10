In its upcoming term, which begins next month, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks. That law is not now in effect. An appeals court found it to be unconstitutional and until SCOTUS reaches its own opinion, the law will remain inoperative. Numerous state abortion laws that are facially unconstitutional are on hold awaiting the court’s decision in the Mississippi case.
When that case is brought before the court, there will be the usual presentations by lawyers, and their exchanges with the justices. It is likely that the existing precedent cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, will be given considerable attention. After deliberations, there will be substantial statements recording the majority’s opinion and dissenting minority’s opinions, all of which will contain citations to previous cases and careful legal reasoning.
Many of us have assumed that it would be next spring, when the court’s decisions are made public, that we would finally learn whether or not Roe v. Wade had been overturned, or at least weakened to the point of ineffectiveness. Then along came the Texas anti-abortion law.
The Texas abortion law is more blatantly unconstitutional than the Mississippi law. It bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat (usually at six weeks) and makes no exceptions for special circumstances, such as pregnancy due to rape or incest. No appeals court has yet rendered a judgement regarding the constitutionality of the law. SCOTUS received an emergency request to prevent the law from going into effect. That request was put on what is called its “shadow docket,” so it was not considered in the usual way. There were no lawyers’ presentations, no questions and answers. The court refused to block implementation of the law, and the document describing that decision of the court (by a 5-4 vote) was only one paragraph long.
Everyone expected a different decision, one consistent with the court’s past behavior. In its decision, SCOTUS stated that its refusal to block the law was not a judgement of the law’s constitutionality, it was because of a bizarre feature of the Texas law, viz. that the state will not enforce the law. Private citizens will do so, by bringing civil charges against anyone (except the pregnant woman herself) who has participated in the performance of an abortion after the six-week period. (Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe recently said that he believes it is unconstitutional for the state to give this kind of power to ordinary citizens.)
The problem this feature of the Texas law causes is this: Federal courts adjudicate the constitutionality of a state law when an injured party alleges that the law is unconstitutional and brings suit against a state official who enforces that law. That official is understood to represent the entire enforcement arm of the state. If the court finds for the plaintiff, enforcement of the law is prohibited and the law is dead. That was true in Roe v. Wade, where a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Roe” wished to have an abortion, but Texas state law prohibited it, so she sued her local district attorney, Henry Wade. The recent Texas law seems to prevent such a process of court evaluation from even beginning.
But that does not alter the fact that the Texas law is completely incompatible with the existing legal precedents. Challenging the law may be problematic, but its unconstitutionality isn’t, and that seems to demand that it be blocked. The court’s refusal to do that is difficult to justify.
The SCOTUS report of its Texas law decision says nothing whatsoever about the real-world effects of that law. Since 85 to 90 percent of the women who formerly went to Texas clinics for abortion were over the six-week limit, abortion services are basically no longer available in the state. Women must now look elsewhere for the care they seek. The Guttmacher Institute points out that there are now over 7 million women of reproductive age in Texas, and that those who wish to have abortions must now travel 20 times farther to reach a clinic in a neighboring state.
For a working woman making minimum wage, the costs of doing so — time off work, gas, possibly an overnight stay, and payment for treatment — are substantial, if not prohibitive. And two of the neighboring states, Oklahoma and Louisiana, have their own onerous laws designed to frustrate women seeking abortions, and their clinics have little capacity to deal with a rush of Texas clients.
But the prospects for women in Texas is not entirely bleak. To begin with, there are now phone apps to help women track their periods, and pregnancy tests are readily available and affordable. Sexually active women can form the habit of not only using contraceptives, but checking for pregnancy weekly. Then, if they do become pregnant, it may well be early enough to have a legal abortion, even in Texas.
Contraception is usually thought of as Plan A, and women now have highly effective ways to prevent pregnancy. Plan B, also called the morning-after pill, is available over-the-counter, works by delaying ovulation and is effective if taken up to 72 hours after having sex. Then there’s Plan C, which is called a “medicinal abortion” and utilizes two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol. A Plan C abortion is safe through the 11th week of pregnancy and can be performed at home, with or without the assistance of a health professional. Both of the crucial drugs are available without a prescription through foreign sources, though there are some legal risks in acquiring and using them. (For more information, go to plancpills.org).
American women have the tools, and the resolve, to exercise their right to have abortions. The other day I saw a video of a woman at a demonstration with the sign “My body — my decision.” No, wait, that was a demonstration against required vaccinations. Even so, the sign suggests that she was pro-choice, doesn’t it?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.